Former South Sydney forward George Burgess is currently at the centre of a New South Wales Police and NRL Integrity Unit investigation for a recent incident on the state's roads.

Danny Weidler and Michael Chammas of The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday morning that the recent St George Illawarra recruit was involved in a road rage incident with a fellow motorist on the south coast at a stage earlier this week.

The pair reported that Burgess allegedly stepped out of his vehicle and took a phone off a nearby truckdriver who was reported to have been filming the premiership Bunny.

It has also been reported that Burgess is claiming that the truckdriver was the instigator of this incident.

The identical twin brother of current Rabbitoh Thomas had only just arrived back on Australia's shores after signing a two-year deal with the Dragons that is set to commence from next season.

The English forward had spent the 2020 season playing for Super League powerhouse Wigan and managed a single try in his eight-appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

St George Illawarra reportedly notified the NRL's Integrity Unit about the alleged incident, with their findings yet to be made public knowledge at the time of writing.