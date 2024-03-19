The Penrith Panthers have confirmed that prop James Fisher-Harris has not suffered any structural damage to his shoulder after sustaining an injury against the Parramatta Eels in Round 2.

The 2023 Golden Boot winner only played 25 minutes before exiting the field with a shoulder injury. He spent the rest of the night in the sheds and failed to return to the interchange bench.

Ivan Cleary confirmed after the game that Fisher-Harris will undergo scans, which have now been confirmed by the club, revealing that it is not a major injury and he could be available on a week-to-week basis.

"Scans have revealed that Fisher-Harris did not suffer any structural damage to his shoulder," the club confirmed in a statement.

"The international prop's return to play is a week-to-week proposition."