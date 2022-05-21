Following an exhilarating 7-3 start to their 2022 campaign built off the back of a litany of options now in Origin contention, North Queensland faces the prospect of becoming stretched throughout the representative period.

However, ahead of a stretch where Reuben Cotter and young-gun Jeremiah Nanai could well earn a call into Bill Slater's Maroons camp, Cowboys head coach Todd Payten has lassoed coverage for his forward pack.

As first reported by 'The Mole' of Wide World of Sports, former Bronco Brendan Frei has inked a deal with the high-flyers and will join Payten's squad immediately.

Frei, 26, made his last first-grade appearance for the Red Hill franchise in Round 7 of the 2021 season, however, after sustaining an ACL injury during Brisbane's 40-point loss to Parramatta, the second-rower has been plying his trade for Norths Devils at Q-Cup level.

With an average of 116 run metres and five tries across his eight outings for the feeder club, it remains little wonder why Frei's name was selected should he be required to fill in for the dynamic Nanai.

Add in that just shy of 98 per cent of his tackles for the team from Albert Bishop Park have stuck this season, and Payten's preference for the hard-nosed option becomes even more clear.

Reports suggest that Frei is set to pack his bags and make the move north to Townsville across the course of this weekend, still, it is not yet known when the Queenslander will resume his NRL career.

The Cowboys are set to face Melbourne, Penrith and Gold Coast ahead of Origin I on June 8 at Accor Stadium in Sydney.