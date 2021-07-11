Canterbury have emerged as a possible new home for former Dragon Paul Vaughan.

Vaughan was sacked last week by the Dragons after he hosted a party at his house with a number of Dragons players despite Greater Sydney's lockdown rules preventing such gatherings.

The Sydney Morning Herald are are reporting that Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett is a fan of Vaughan and could be keen to bring him in.

Vaughan was previously earning around $800,000 per season at the Dragons but his next contract-wherever that is- is expected to be much less. Vaughan was given and 8-game ban and a $50,000 fine by the NRL for the indiscretion.

The ban may encourage teams to move quickly for Vaughan to ensure his suspension is served before the start of next season rather than signing him for 2022 and waiting the eight games out.

Vaughan would be one of many new Bulldogs with the club on somewhat of a recruiting spree. They signed St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty on a one-year deal, while Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai jnr is also on their radar.

They also will have Strom winger Josh Addo-Carr on the books next season and Barrett spoke about the exciting signings, saying that it showed the club was headed in the right direction.

“Addo-Carr, Burton and Naden [have committed] and we’ve got young blokes coming through … there are some green shoots coming and there’s good things happening at the club, we’ve just got to keep punching," said Barrett.

“Everyone knows what an exciting player Matt Dufty is and his record of scoring 44 tries in 79 matches is testimony to the attacking flair that he brings,” said Bulldogs chief executive Aaron Warburton.

“He is quick and elusive with valuable NRL experience, and we believe that he will be an outstanding complement to our backline for next season.

“We are continuing to create the squad that we believe can be successful for next season and beyond, and Matt will be someone who I am sure our fans will be excited to watch run out in the blue and white next year.”