Phoenix Tauasa, a member of the Parramatta Eels Under-19s SG Ball Cup team, has been charged following an alleged incident on August 7 and has been subsequently stood down by the club.

A talented prospect, Tauasa was charged with three counts of robbery in company and two charges of larceny over his alleged role in a robbery that took place on August 7, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that he was initially refused bail by police the following day, on August 8. However, Magistrate Geoff Hiatt ended up granting him bail with strict conditions at Penrith Local Court.

The strict conditions include being prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol, needing to report to police every Saturday and Sunday and not being away from his home between the hours of 9pm and 6am.

Despite being charged, he played in the 2025 Peter Mulholland Cup schoolboys competition on Wednesday for Patrician Brothers Blacktown, in which he scored a try off the opening kick-off.

However, sources confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that the Eels have stood him down following the charges, having joined them this season from the Manly Sea Eagles.

Tauasa's matter will return to court on October 7.