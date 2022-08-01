With the Parramatta Eels’ quest to sign Martin Taupau looking all but over after reports Des Hasler squashed a potential deal, the western-Sydney club have looked outside of Sydney in a frantic search for front-row recruits.

The Daily Telegraph has today reported that Eels will be making one last-ditch attempt to sign someone, with former Newcastle’s former Origin and Kangaroos prop David Klemmer the man in Parramatta’s crosshairs.

Klemmer is reported to be on around $800,000 a year with Newcastle until the end of next season, but despite his profile and the fact he’s been one of the team’s most consistent performers all season, the deal may go ahead.

The Telegraph reports that Knights coach Adam O’Brien is set to meet with club officials this afternoon to make a call on the offer from Parramatta.

Earlier this year NSW coach Brad Fittler copped plenty of criticism for looking past Klemmer to the Newcastle bench and picking Jacob Saifiti for an Origin debut, while Klemmer was in a fine vein of form and possessed a wealth of experience at that level compared to his clubmate.

Klemmer would bring this wealth of experience to a Parramatta side struggling for consistency and now facing a number of weeks without star playmaker Mitchell Moses. His addition would enhance a dynamic and intimidating forward pack trio that also includes recent NSW Blues selections Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Still only 28 years old, Klemmer has already played at every level. He’s played 19 Tests for the Kangaroos, made 14 Origin appearances and played 190 NRL games.

All parties have until midnight tonight to finalise a deal for the remainder of 2022.