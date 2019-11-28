Melbourne Storm’s Ryan Papenhuyzen has agreed a contract extension lasting until the end of 2022.

The full-back made the incredible transition from third-string to starter last season and was noted for his speed and elusiveness, managing to score nine tries in 22 appearances.

The 21-year-old said that his promotion to starting full-back played a role in the new deal but that he never wanted to leave Melbourne.

“I don’t even know if this offer would have came about if I didn’t get that starting role,” Papenhuyzen said.

“It’s funny how it all pans out. Getting that opportunity and seeing that clear part ahead and speaking to the coaches and Billy Slater the other day. You see the opportunities that come from signing on here.

“I had a chat with Billy to see what was ahead from me and what to expect for my second year.