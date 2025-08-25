Penrith Panthers co-captain and superstar halfback Nathan Cleary is set to be among a group of players that will be rested for the club's match against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Thursday evening.

Currently in seventh place, the Panthers are already guaranteed a spot in the top eight for the 2025 NRL Finals, but if they are aiming to make it five straight premierships, they won't be able to drop a game come finals time.

All but conceding their top-four hopes - they would need to win their next two matches and rely on other results - the Panthers are set to rest Nathan Cleary and several other players for their match on Thursday night, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

While the complete list of players that are set to be rested hasn't been confirmed, the club decided against playing Brad Schneider, Paul Alamoti and Matt Eisenhuth in the NSW Cup last week and could be called up.

Penrith are no strangers to resting players in the lead-up to the finals, and it wouldn't be surprising if State of Origin representatives Brian To'o, Dylan Edwards, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo are also among those on the sidelines.