The NRL preliminary finals are here. Just four teams remain with spots in the grand final going on the line this weekend. Here is all the latest team news ahead of Tuesday's 4pm announcement.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Things look incredibly stable ahead of the first preliminary final for both the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles.

South Sydney are virtually at full strength, and with a week off, any niggles from their physical battle with the Panthers a fortnight ago will have well and truly recovered.

Cody Walker told Fox Sports on Monday evening during the first part of the Dally M ceremony that the week off had helped the team enormously.

One would think it'll be no changes and full steam ahead at South Sydney.

The only question for the Sea Eagles after they trounced the Sydney Roosters last weekend is whether Martin Taupau comes back into the starting side.

It was something of a surprise to see Sean Keppie start over the veteran, however, the youngster performed well and Des Hasler may stay the course this weekend.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

The Storm are likely to return to full strength for this clash with the Panthers, with Josh Addo-Carr to return. He will replace either George Jennings or Isaac Lumelume on the wing.

Cameron Munster and Brandon Smith were both under injury clouds, but should be good to go with the week off.

It was revealed yesterday by Channel 9s Danny Weidler that Penrith are in plenty of bother early in the week, and will at worst face a disrupted preparation to a contest most thought would be the grand final next week.

Penrith's loss to the Rabbitohs in the opening week of the finals stopped that from happening though.

LATEST: Vili Kikau didn’t take part in Panthers pool session due to cut on his knee. He has a low grade ankle sprain. Brian To’o in moon boot. Unlikely to train this week. Day by day for game. Mitch Kenny was on crutches. Dylan Edwards limping. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 20, 2021

While the club are yet to confirm any injury news from last weekend's game, Mitch Kenny is the most likely of the quartet to miss out after sustaining an ankle injury on Saturday against the Eels.

He will be likely replaced by bench utility Tyrone May, who has been recovering from his own injury.

Brian To'o was ruled out with a minor foot injury on the weekend, but is said to be set to return, even if he doesn't train in the lead-up to the game.

The Viliame Kikau and Dylan Edwards situations are both unclear. If they were to miss out, it's likely Izack Tago would come onto the bench for Kikau, while Stephen Crichton could shuffle to fullback with Charlie Staines added to the team, or, if To'o does return, Brent Naden could also be retained on the wing, switching sides.