Penrith has confirmed the signing of Cronulla utility Kurt Capewell, with the 26-year-old joining the club on a two-year deal.
Capewell debuted for the Sharks during their premiership-winning season in 2016, and went on to play 64 games for Cronulla over four years.
He’s now made the move to Penrith, and will be a Panther until at least the end of the 2021 season.
“I’m really excited to join Panthers and can’t wait to get started,” Capewell told the club’s website.
“With the coaches and the players here, I think this club will give me a great opportunity to take my game to the next level.
“My focus is to earn a starting role with consistent performances and then help the younger players in the squad find consistency as well.
“I made my NRL debut in Penrith so I already have fond memories of Panthers Stadium. I’m looking forward to being on the home team next year.”
“Take my game to the next level” – every player says the same thing when they join a new club…. when will a player join a new club to take that club to a new level!!
Latrell Mitchell wants to do that. But for him to acheive that he will need all his team mates from the Roosters that created space to make him look so good.
Solid performer but nothing brilliant. I think Penrith are in the exact position as Souths. Both clubs have had large player turn overs buying or sacking players mid season. Players need stability and security. These two at present are the worst offenders. Top shelf players are staying away for good reason.
Here we go again.
Exactly, chalky. It’s getting old.
You can say that again Chalky.
It was getting old 6 months ago.
Just plain pathetic now!!