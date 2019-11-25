Penrith has confirmed the signing of Cronulla utility Kurt Capewell, with the 26-year-old joining the club on a two-year deal.

Capewell debuted for the Sharks during their premiership-winning season in 2016, and went on to play 64 games for Cronulla over four years.

He’s now made the move to Penrith, and will be a Panther until at least the end of the 2021 season.

“I’m really excited to join Panthers and can’t wait to get started,” Capewell told the club’s website.

“With the coaches and the players here, I think this club will give me a great opportunity to take my game to the next level.