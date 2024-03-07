Souths Logan Magpies coach Karmichael Hunt has confirmed Tevita Pangai Junior will return to rugby league through the Queensland Cup this weekend.

Despite not being named on Tuesday for the Magpies' season-opening clash with the Redcliffe Dolphins at Kayo Stadium, coach Hunt has confirmed Pangai Junior will play per AAP.

It's understood Hunt will play from the bench in the game, with the only middle forward with NRL experience in the Magpies pack being Pride Petterson-Robati.

The game, which is scheduled to kick-off at 7pm (local time), brings to a close one of the shortest-lived retirements in rugby league, with Pangai Junior originally telling stunned Canterbury Bulldogs teammates of his decision to hang the boots up late last year.

Pangai Junior's decision came as he prepared for a career in boxing, but he will now juggle the two, with the forward admitting he isn't ruling out a return to NRL in the future per QRL media.

“I'm just happy to play at this level,” the forward said.

“Karmichael's been really flexible with me with my training and boxing. I'm really appreciative at the moment. I definitely won't rule out the NRL in the future though.

“This weekend, I'm just going to try to be nice and explosive off the bench.

“My minutes will be capped because I have a fight in two weeks but I will make sure I give 100 per cent and leave nothing on the field.

“I think if I can run hard, put the offload away, bend the line, play the ball fast… the simpler, the better for me. Sometimes I overcomplicate it but I need to get back to being a hard-nosed front rower.

“It's just more of that consistency for Souths this year.

“There was a bit of a fade out last season so if we can all do our jobs and focus on ourselves and come together as a group, that's a good goal to start with and start the year strong.”

The QLD Cup club are an affiliate of the Brisbane Broncos, but there is no suggestion the Broncos will call on Pangai Junior during the second half of the season at this stage given his boxing commitments.

The forward admitted after his exit from the Bulldogs that he had struggled with living in Sydney, and had lost the love for rugby league.

Pangai Junior has also revealed his match payments will go to charity during his stint with Souths Logan.