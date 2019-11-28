Keenan Palasia has had surgery following an ACL injury in training.

The Broncos forward had the surgery on Tuesday and has been ruled out for Brisbane until late in the 2020 season.

Palasia made his NRL debut against Cronulla earlier this year.

He started 2019 on a train and trial contract but wasn’t offered an NRL deal. He then won selection for the Queensland Residents team after great performances for Wynnum-Manly in the Intrust Super Cup.

He gave his notice at his day job in a bank when he secured an NRL deal with Brisbane and is now contracted until the end of the 2021 season.

Palasia is expected to make a full recovery despite previous knee trouble and the club will not be rushing him back.

The remainder of the Broncos players will be returning to training on Monday, including Darius Boyd and Tevita Pangai jnr.