The mother of Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas has been sentenced to nine months in prison after assaulting two security guards in Queensland earlier this year.

Uiatu 'Joan' Taufua, mother of Payne, Titans rookie Klese and seven other children, pleaded guilty to occasioning bodily harm and common assault on the Gold Coast back in May this year.

The 46 year-old punched one security guard at The Star casino on the Gold Coast before spitting on the cheek of a second guard.

Magistrate Ron Kilner sentenced Taufua to nine months imprisonment, while setting an October 1st, 2022 parole day for the mother of nine.

The incident isn't the first time Taufua has found herself in trouble with the law, receiving a suspended sentence in 2019 after leaving a delivery driver with severe facial injuries which include a fractured cheekbone, a hole in the driver's lip and a deviated nose in a vicious road rage incident.

Two of her children were in the car at the time.

The driver's smartphone recorded Taufua abusing him verbally as well, labelling him a 'f***ing dog' and 'f***ing d***head' after cutting her off in traffic.

Penrith Panthers star Taylan May was also found guilty of assault occasioning bodily harm earlier in the week, however, the Samoan international was ordered to pay $2,000, half of it as a fine and half going to the victim, while no conviction was recorded.

 