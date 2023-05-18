State of Origin squads will be picked on Monday at the conclusion of Round 12, with the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons set to head to Adelaide for the series-opener.

Ahead of Round 11 kicking off, taking into account form, injuries and suspensions, we asked our Zero Tackle team members to select their predicted 17s for Game 1, to be played on May 31.

Here is who we have picked, and a recap of changes made from when we first picked our teams with three weeks to go.

PICK YOUR OWN STATE OF ORIGIN SQUAD

New South Wales Blues

Jack Blyth

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Jake Trbojevic

9. Damien Cook

10. Payne Haas

11. Cameron Murray

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Nicho Hynes

15. Hudson Young

16. Junior Paulo

17. Liam Martin

Ins: Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Trbojevic, Hudson Young, Liam Martin

Outs: Tom Trbojevic, Daniel Saifiti, Tevita Tatola, Angus Crichton

Positional swap: Nil

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Cameron Murray

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Nicho Hynes

15. Hudson Young

16. Tyson Frizell

17. Junior Paulo

Ins: Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Trbojevic, Hudson Young, Tyson Frizell

Outs: Stephen Crichton, Daniel Saifiti, Haumole Olakau'atu, Ryan Matterson

Positional swap: Campbell Graham wing to centre, Junior Paulo prop to bench,

Dan Nichols

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Cameron Murray

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Nicho Hynes

15. Tevita Tatola

16. Ryan Matterson

17. Hudson Young

Ins: Josh Addo-Carr, Jarome Luai, Liam Martin, Hudson Young

Outs: Tom Trbojevic, Apisai Koroisau, Haumole Olakau'atu, Angus Crichton

Positional swap: Campbell Graham wing to centre, Nicho Hynes five-eighth to bench

Scott Pryde

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Nicho Hynes

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Cameron Murray

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Isaah Yeo

14. Apisai Koroisau

15. Junior Paulo

16. Hudson Young

17. Tevita Tatola

Ins: Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Trbojevic, Hudson Young

Outs: Stephen Crichton, Ryan Matterson, David Klemmer

Positional swap: Junior Paulo prop to bench,

Queensland Maroons

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Dane Gagai

5. Selwyn Cobbo

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Josh Papalii

9. Ben Hunt

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Jai Arrow

16. Lindsay Collins

17. David Fifita

Ins: David Fifita

Outs: Reuben Cotter

Positional swap: Josh Papalii and Lindsay Collins swap

Ethan Lee Chalk

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Reuben Cotter

16. Lindsay Collins

17. David Fifita

Ins: Kalyn Ponga, Lindsay Collins, Reece Walsh

Outs: Reece Walsh, Christian Welch, J'maine Hopgood

Positional swap: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Dane Gagai

Dan Nichols

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Dane Gagai

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Josh Papalii

9. Ben Hunt

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. David Fifita

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Jai Arrow

17. Reuben Cotter

Ins: Murray Taulagi, Jai Arrow

Outs: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Moeaki Fotuaika

Positional swap: Nil

Scott Pryde

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Dane Gagai

5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Ben Hunt

10. Christian Welch

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. David Fifita

16. Lindsay Collins

17. Reuben Cotter

Ins: Nil

Outs: Nil

Positional swap: Nil