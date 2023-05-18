State of Origin squads will be picked on Monday at the conclusion of Round 12, with the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons set to head to Adelaide for the series-opener.
Ahead of Round 11 kicking off, taking into account form, injuries and suspensions, we asked our Zero Tackle team members to select their predicted 17s for Game 1, to be played on May 31.
Here is who we have picked, and a recap of changes made from when we first picked our teams with three weeks to go.
New South Wales Blues
Jack Blyth
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Campbell Graham
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Jake Trbojevic
9. Damien Cook
10. Payne Haas
11. Cameron Murray
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Nicho Hynes
15. Hudson Young
16. Junior Paulo
17. Liam Martin
Ins: Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Trbojevic, Hudson Young, Liam Martin
Outs: Tom Trbojevic, Daniel Saifiti, Tevita Tatola, Angus Crichton
Positional swap: Nil
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Campbell Graham
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Apisai Koroisau
10. Jake Trbojevic
11. Cameron Murray
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Nicho Hynes
15. Hudson Young
16. Tyson Frizell
17. Junior Paulo
Ins: Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Trbojevic, Hudson Young, Tyson Frizell
Outs: Stephen Crichton, Daniel Saifiti, Haumole Olakau'atu, Ryan Matterson
Positional swap: Campbell Graham wing to centre, Junior Paulo prop to bench,
Dan Nichols
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Campbell Graham
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Damien Cook
10. Junior Paulo
11. Cameron Murray
12. Liam Martin
13. Isaah Yeo
14. Nicho Hynes
15. Tevita Tatola
16. Ryan Matterson
17. Hudson Young
Ins: Josh Addo-Carr, Jarome Luai, Liam Martin, Hudson Young
Outs: Tom Trbojevic, Apisai Koroisau, Haumole Olakau'atu, Angus Crichton
Positional swap: Campbell Graham wing to centre, Nicho Hynes five-eighth to bench
Scott Pryde
1. James Tedesco
2. Brian To'o
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Campbell Graham
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. Nicho Hynes
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Payne Haas
9. Damien Cook
10. Jake Trbojevic
11. Cameron Murray
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
12. Isaah Yeo
14. Apisai Koroisau
15. Junior Paulo
16. Hudson Young
17. Tevita Tatola
Ins: Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Trbojevic, Hudson Young
Outs: Stephen Crichton, Ryan Matterson, David Klemmer
Positional swap: Junior Paulo prop to bench,
Queensland Maroons
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Dane Gagai
5. Selwyn Cobbo
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)
8. Josh Papalii
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Jai Arrow
16. Lindsay Collins
17. David Fifita
Ins: David Fifita
Outs: Reuben Cotter
Positional swap: Josh Papalii and Lindsay Collins swap
Ethan Lee Chalk
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Dane Gagai
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Ben Hunt
10. Josh Papalii
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Reuben Cotter
16. Lindsay Collins
17. David Fifita
Ins: Kalyn Ponga, Lindsay Collins, Reece Walsh
Outs: Reece Walsh, Christian Welch, J'maine Hopgood
Positional swap: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Dane Gagai
Dan Nichols
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Dane Gagai
4. Valentine Holmes
5. Murray Taulagi
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Josh Papalii
9. Ben Hunt
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. David Fifita
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Jai Arrow
17. Reuben Cotter
Ins: Murray Taulagi, Jai Arrow
Outs: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Moeaki Fotuaika
Positional swap: Nil
Scott Pryde
1. Reece Walsh
2. Selwyn Cobbo
3. Valentine Holmes
4. Dane Gagai
5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
9. Ben Hunt
10. Christian Welch
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Patrick Carrigan
14. Harry Grant
15. David Fifita
16. Lindsay Collins
17. Reuben Cotter
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Positional swap: Nil