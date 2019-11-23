The New York Jets have announced that they have released Valentine Holmes from his NFL contract to allow him to return to Australia.
It was reported earlier in the week that Holmes had already decided to join the North Queensland Cowboys for 2020, and only an “eleventh-hour change of heart” would see him remain in New York to continue chasing an NFL contract.
With his release, it now seems inevitable that he will return to the NRL in 2020 and the Cowboys are his likely destination.
“Yeah, it’s been awesome,” Holmes said of his NFL experience.
“I’m excited I got to play in all four games and I’m very grateful the Jets gave me that opportunity.
“I’m happy with how much time I got, whether it was a couple of minutes or 10 minutes or whatever. I’m just very grateful to be here.”
I have heard rumours that Latrell Mitchell will be going to North Queensland Cowgirls where he can get his head right and distance himself from his bludging cousins that want him to get a million so they can bludge off him more. Hey you got a smoke bloke?
Whilst Holmes will be the new Sydney Roosters centre.
I still think that Toronto is a possibility. High Odds perhaps but there is a headline there for Canada (NY Jets player joins the Wolfpack) and he would be a more than useful pick up for them. Elsewhere it looks like they are picking up useful but cheap utility players to bolster their squad.
Just heard manly has signed MITCHELL.
Not Latrell, but his older fat brother. Lol.
I don’t underestimate Latrell’s ability but I think he is a ticking time bomb. His attitude is questionable and he is clearly one of those people who have a propensity to gain weight. If he does, he will lose a lot of ability.
True words spoken by both above. Latrells brother has been playing at weights in the past above 130kg. Far two heavy.
All I can say is Latrell tested the market and has received one offer only of what he wants by a desperate club that has been unable to crack the semis for close to a decade.
Cows made it clear their priority has always been Holmes. They regard Holmes a more complete weapon than Mitchell.
The way I see it from a Roosters perspective is…. the Roosters club is the wife staying home looking after the children, whilst Latrell goes out partying at night clubs linning up extra marital relations by flirting around with everyone. The Roosters don’t like his ways so they are kicking him out of the Family Home.
He has totally gone about his desire for more money in a absolutely unprofessional immature manner. Now it appears he has burnt his bridges. In 20yrs time will he be welcombed at grand final reunions by his peers? He really needs to grow up.
His team mates will still welcome him at reunions. Players don’t hold grudges against other players for trying to earn as much as you can get and doing the best for yourself and family.
Everyone understands and wants that. However it may be a different situation when it comes to the coach and club management welcoming him back as they are all about the team and the club as a whole.
“His team mates will still welcome him at reunions. Players don’t hold grudges against other players for trying to earn as much as you can get and doing the best for yourself and family.”
I think that statement underestimates players as a whole particularly as they themselves mature and come to recognise that there are other things besides money. The excuse, he is doing the best for his family is just that and as an excuse, it is getting a bit old now. When you are on 800k a season, say $12 mil over your playing career plus any legit 3rd party stuff plus any rep extras then your family isn’t exactly struggling anyway. Laterell’s motives are entirely selfish, its about greed and being top dog.
I look at it this way. Latrell is very talented and he has just helped the Roosters deliver consecutive premierships. You would expect the entire club to be celebrating that well into the new year. Instead the Roosters have withdrawn their offer in pretty spectacular style and apparently told one of their biggest stars that they would play him in reserve grade next year (for a player who thinks he is worth 1mil that must be the ultimate insult). Now the Roosters aren’t dumb, they aren’t going to kill the golden goose for the sake of it. So they must want rid of him badly, that should set alarm bells ringing across all the clubs and I think it has for the most part.
Paying him 1m a season, I hope the Titans have plenty of caveats in their favour in that contract.
I think you covered that quite well Rucky. Latrell Mitchell is 23 next season, he probably has another 10 seasons left in his career. I think he is making a stupendous decision by turning his back on the club that nutured him.
