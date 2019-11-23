The New York Jets have announced that they have released Valentine Holmes from his NFL contract to allow him to return to Australia.

It was reported earlier in the week that Holmes had already decided to join the North Queensland Cowboys for 2020, and only an “eleventh-hour change of heart” would see him remain in New York to continue chasing an NFL contract.

With his release, it now seems inevitable that he will return to the NRL in 2020 and the Cowboys are his likely destination.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome,” Holmes said of his NFL experience.

“I’m excited I got to play in all four games and I’m very grateful the Jets gave me that opportunity.

“I’m happy with how much time I got, whether it was a couple of minutes or 10 minutes or whatever. I’m just very grateful to be here.”