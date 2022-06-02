Jeremy Marshall-King has become the Dolphins' latest signing, officially putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The contract will mean the hooker, who can also play in the halves, will link up with the Dolphins for at least the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Marshall-King was originally a half, however, after moving to hooker at Belmore as an original stop-gap solution, has become the club's permanent number nine in recent years.

The 26-year-old Kiwi has made 88 NRL appearances, including 12 from 12 this year, lining up in each game for the Bulldogs where he has scored three times and made 464 tackles at an almost 94 per cent efficiency.

It's unclear what role he will play at Redcliffe as the club continue to build their squad, however, Marshall-King is the first spine player with NRL experience to have signed with the club. He joins rookie Isaiya Katoa, who will work towards taking a spot in the halves with years to come on the club's top 30.

Marshall-King, who was off-contract at the end of the year with the Bulldogs, was likely to be shuffled out of the number nine jersey for next year due to Reed Mahoney's impending arrival.

Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader expressed that Marshall-King would provide plenty of experience to the side.

“Jeremy is a crafty player who will give us some significant experience at some very important positions on the field,” Reader said.

“He is an accomplished dummy half and has also shown he can play in the halves in the NRL, and players with that skill set are hard to find.

“With Jeremy and young Queensland Cup star Harrison Graham in our squad already for 2023, we are building some good options and providing some competition for our number nine jersey.”

Marshall-King will link up with the Dolphins in November.