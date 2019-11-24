The North Queensland Cowboys have announced the signing of Valentine Holmes, effective immediately.

Holmes will join the Cowboys on a six-year deal which will see him join the Queensland club until at least 2025.

Holmes was yesterday released by the NY Jets after attempting to crack the NFL in 2019.

“This is a wonderful signing for our club,” said Cowboys Director of Football Peter Parr on the club website.

“It wasn’t long ago that Valentine was one of the best players in the competition before his courageous decision to go to the NFL. His form in 2018 was as good as any player in the NRL, particularly in the second half of that season.

“He’s a proven big game player, he’s won a grand final and he’s played some terrific football for both Queensland and Australia.

“Valentine has been a top-class performer at wing and fullback and we’ve made no secret we had a desire to strengthen our outside back stocks.

“Val’s record speaks for itself and we couldn’t be more excited about securing him at the Cowboys for the next six seasons.”