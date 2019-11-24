The North Queensland Cowboys have announced the signing of Valentine Holmes, effective immediately.
Holmes will join the Cowboys on a six-year deal which will see him join the Queensland club until at least 2025.
Holmes was yesterday released by the NY Jets after attempting to crack the NFL in 2019.
Bring on 2020!
— NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) November 24, 2019
“This is a wonderful signing for our club,” said Cowboys Director of Football Peter Parr on the club website.
“It wasn’t long ago that Valentine was one of the best players in the competition before his courageous decision to go to the NFL. His form in 2018 was as good as any player in the NRL, particularly in the second half of that season.
“He’s a proven big game player, he’s won a grand final and he’s played some terrific football for both Queensland and Australia.
“Valentine has been a top-class performer at wing and fullback and we’ve made no secret we had a desire to strengthen our outside back stocks.
“Val’s record speaks for itself and we couldn’t be more excited about securing him at the Cowboys for the next six seasons.”
Ahahahahahaha..”.It wasn’t long ago that Valentine was one of the best players in the competition before his courageous decision to go to the NFL.” …more like his silly decision.
Looks like Mitchell missed the boat up north.
He will either play 1st grade for the tigers or reserve grade for the Roosters.
Same level really.
I am waiting to see how BenHudson turns this great NRL news story into a Souths bashing story. I’m waiting BH.
Nice one Kev, thanks for the compliments of our Bears team. It will be released tomorrow that Mitchell has signed an extension with the Roosters.
Fantastic Latrell, we all knew he wouldnt leave. Except TW1T0NE thought because he is Aboriginal that he was Soufths bound. But there is many Aboriginals in Rugby League and only a few at Soufths.
The Sharks must feel dudded in this whole deal.
chalky
November 24, 2019 at 8:46 pm
“I am waiting to see how BenHudson turns this great NRL news story into a Souths bashing story. I’m waiting BH”
Well 1st he should apologize for predicting Latrell was going to the Bulldogs, then the tigers, then the cowboys all after declaring he was staying at the roosters 🤣🤣
Can’t wait myself.
There you have it chalky, BennyHill has now declared Latrell extending with the roosters.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tha man is rattled because he knows from his club’s chat forum that Latrell is going to Souths.
BenHudson
November 24, 2019 at 8:49 pm
“But there is many Aboriginals in Rugby League and only a few at Soufths.”
You forgot to add ” and now none at the roosters ”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Chalky, looks like The TW1T0NE has Mitchell going to Soufths. Not what I have been told by a little birdie. Roosters its a done deal. Will be revealed officially very shortly.
Even the Aboriginals are leaving Soufths in droves. Sutton, Ingliss, Burgess Brothers, etc.etc.etc.
Talk about denial. BennyHill Latrell just didn’t belong at the sombreros.
He was as out of place as a pork roast at a bar mitzvah 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
BenHudson
November 24, 2019 at 9:29 pm
“Even the Aboriginals are leaving Soufths in droves. Sutton, Ingliss, Burgess Brothers, etc.etc.etc.”
Yes, they are retiring and making room for the new Aboriginal talent in Mundine and Latrell.
That totals 14 in both grades at the Rabbitohs.
A very proud indigenous history continues.
BenHudson
November 24, 2019 at 9:29 pm
“Chalky, looks like The TW1T0NE has Mitchell going to Soufths. Not what I have been told by a little birdie”
Now you have your “little birdie” talking to you?
TwentyOneNovember 24, 2019 at 10:05 pm
“Talk about denial. BennyHill Latrell just didn’t belong at the sombreros.
He was as out of place as a pork roast at a bar mitzvah 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”
Latrell feels at home just like a Rooster in a free range chook farm.
Must be getting close to PANIC time for Lattrell.
There is only the Tigers as an option now. If I were in charge of the GC Titans right now, I would offer him a 1 yr deal on 600k and see whether he takes it or thinks he can get more down Centrelink. One Mil a season, he will be lucky if he gets a club now.
Rucky, he officially knocked back the tigers.
If Latrell hasn’t burnt too many bridges at the Roosters. Maybe the best option would be to play out his contract at the Roosters.
Play the best footy he can. Keep his head down and focus. Then leading into the end of the season put himself in a position where clubs, including the Roosters, will be begging for his signature at whatever cost.
Let your footy do the talking and the rewards will take care of themselves.
I’m sure Mitchell has more suitors than just Tigers and Titans. Every team will have had a nibble at him. Absolute nonsense to think anything else.
footyfan
You don’t get a contract for 1mil a year when you have just spent a year playing reserve grade. He has burn’t his bridges big style at the Roosters. The smart money would play him. He is running out of options
Twentyone,
Thanks, that was a typo. I meant to put Titans and it came out Tigers though by all accounts they are back in the hunt.
Twentyone & Rucky,
I agree with you both.
Many clubs will be interested.
Obstacles might be salary cap, other players already playing in certain positions and so on.
Also, if the Roosters have to include him in the salary cap (sombrero). They will want to get some worth out of him.
All I’m really trying to get at is for Latrell to get back to playing footy at a club where he has had success and could continue to have success if he has the right approach. Heed some sound advice from experienced grounded people. Let his footy do the talking and contracts to take care of themselves.
Sorry twentyone and butters.
Just saw I replied to the wrong poster.
“I’m sure Mitchell has more suitors than just Tigers and Titans. Every team will have had a nibble at him. Absolute nonsense to think anything else”
Not sure that is true. I don’t think the Storm would look at him for 400k let alone 1mil and I don’t think the Warriors would take him either. Brisbane, I would have said not but with Seibold now in charge, anything can happen, Put it this way, if he came to me begging for a job, it would be a 1 yr contract and it would be for well under a mil. He is talented but his attitude is a major problem. I also think he will balloon as he gets older hence the 1 yr.
I don’t understand why he has been built up to this level. He never struck me as an evasive runner, more of a straight one and I just don’t see how that type of player is worth top dollar. James Roberts is pretty similar and he just cannot create like the players with better lateral movement.
And I do not agree with Butters, at all.
I think there are plenty of smart teams who will see what Latrell is passing up and definitely not get involved.
His attitude and his decision to leave arguably the best team in the comp, despite being offered 800k is reason enough to be suspicious.