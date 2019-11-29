Brodie Croft will join the Brisbane Broncos on a three-year deal after earlier being released by the Melbourne Storm.

Croft will join the Broncos effective immediately until the end of the 2022 NRL season.

“We are bringing Brodie home to Queensland and giving him the opportunity to represent our club and the club he grew up supporting,” said Broncos’ head coach Anthony Seibold on the club website.

“Brodie has performed at an elite level throughout the various stages of his development and even as recent as last month represented the Junior Kangaroos under-23s team.

“I believe Brodie is ready to step up as a leader and key position player at the Broncos after learning his craft in Melbourne. He experienced a Grand Final in 2018 and is at an age where he is ready to lead a team around the park.

“Brodie gives us depth in the halfback position and he, Anthony Milford and Tom Dearden are players we believe can have a strong influence in what we do in season 2020 and beyond.”