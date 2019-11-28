Aidan Sezer will depart Canberra after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Huddersfield Giants.

Sezer was contracted to the Raiders for the 2020 season but now will instead head to the Super League.

“It’s been a drawn out process for most of the year, but to have it all done is a great relief,” Sezer said on the Giants website.

“Joining up with Simon and the boys will be a relief – obviously it was a disappointing campaign last year for the Giants but the ambition of the club and the group is exciting. I’m really looking forward to get over there and have a successful campaign in 2020.”

“I’ve followed the Super League pretty closely and I’ve always said I want to be a part of it and hopefully go over there and I’m delighted it’s come. I’ve got a good opportunity to play with the Giants and to play for a great club and hopefully have a successful campaign.”

“Hopefully my big game experience will carry through, I’m a more mature player now and we’ve already got big game experience with Jordan Turner who is Grand Final winner, we’ve added some great experience with Kenny Edwards – a high quality player back-rower and of course James Gavet, who’s been a really solid front-rower in the NRL. I think as a collective we’ve got things to be optimistic about in the coming year.”