Aidan Sezer will depart Canberra after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Huddersfield Giants.
Sezer was contracted to the Raiders for the 2020 season but now will instead head to the Super League.
“It’s been a drawn out process for most of the year, but to have it all done is a great relief,” Sezer said on the Giants website.
“Joining up with Simon and the boys will be a relief – obviously it was a disappointing campaign last year for the Giants but the ambition of the club and the group is exciting. I’m really looking forward to get over there and have a successful campaign in 2020.”
“I’ve followed the Super League pretty closely and I’ve always said I want to be a part of it and hopefully go over there and I’m delighted it’s come. I’ve got a good opportunity to play with the Giants and to play for a great club and hopefully have a successful campaign.”
“Hopefully my big game experience will carry through, I’m a more mature player now and we’ve already got big game experience with Jordan Turner who is Grand Final winner, we’ve added some great experience with Kenny Edwards – a high quality player back-rower and of course James Gavet, who’s been a really solid front-rower in the NRL. I think as a collective we’ve got things to be optimistic about in the coming year.”
The departure of the Canberra halfback is great news for fellow top four candidates. Their new recruit Williams is not a halfback. Wighton had an absolutely amazing season and will not be dislodged. Perhaps the English import may have a long season in reserve grade.
Williams is a good player and comes from the same stable as Bateman so before you start throwing insults just because he is a Pom, lets just wait and see shall we ?