The most impressive young rugby league footballers showcase their immense talent on various stages as they float through the ranks.

However, very few opportunities turn as many heads as the Australian Schoolboys team, which is always a dominant display of ability and skill regardless of the year.

The 2025 Australian U18 Schoolboys squad has been announced, with a majority of its side reigning in from New South Wales, a heavy contrast to Queensland's representation amongst the group.

A whopping 13 young stars featured in the stacked team sheet represent New South Wales, with just five players hauling in from Queensland.

It isn't often you see a state dominate a squad list in this fashion, a major boon for NSW junior rugby league.

The team to feature in the Under-18s ASSRL National Championships are as follows.

2025 Australian Under 18 Schoolboys Team

Cameron Bamblett (NSWCCC)

2. Filipe Fakauho (NSWCHS)

3. Toby Winter (NSWCHS)

4. Dayne Jennings (NSWCIS)

5. Antonio Verhoeven (QRSS)

6. Callum Grantham (NSWCIS)

7. Toby Batten (NSWCHS)

8. Jackson Koina (QRSS)

9. Liam Bell (NSWCHS)

10. Jake White (NSWCHS)

11. Pheonix Godinet (NSWCHS)

12. Darcy Smith (NSWCHS)

13. Thomas Dellow (NSWCHS)

14. Hayden Watson (QRSS)

15. Roman Tuaimau (NSWCCC)

16. Xzavier Timoteo (QRSS)

17. Christopher Petrus (NSWCCC)

18. David Bryenton (QRSS)