MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Dale Finucane of the Storm poses for a photograph during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session on September 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

St George Illawarra are understood to be ramping up their bid to land Melbourne veteran Dale Finucane.

As reported by NRL.comthe Dragons could utilise their Paul Vaughan-sized void in both their squad and salary to move for Finucane's signature.

The Saints will have a number of rivals to tussle with in hope of acquiring Finucane however, with the Tigers, Cowboys, Bulldogs, Titans, Knights and Storm also hoping to sign the off-contract Blues veteran.

DALE FINUCANE
Lock
Storm
2021 SEASON AVG
0.4
Offloads
0.2
Tries
0.1
Try Assists

It is understood that the Dragons will formally offer Finucane a multi-year deal that could see the 29-year-old venture to Kogarah at season's end.

The terms of the deal would likely edge that of the Storm's, with Melbourne looking to answer a number of contract decisions for the next few seasons.

SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - MAY 24: Dale Finucane in action during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on May 24, 2021 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is reportedly nearing a new deal, while the likes of Harry Grant and Brandon Smith come off-contract at the end of 2022.

Finucane, the club's co-captain, could be the one to make way at AAMI Park, despite the Storm hoping to retain their veteran lock.

According to NRL.com, Dragons coach Anthony Griffin had met with Finucane previously, before St George Illawarra's interest in the NSW representative cooled.

Now, with Vaughan's ugly exit opening close to $800,000 in finances and a key-role in the club's forward pack, Finucane has re-emerged as an ideal target.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 10: Paul Vaughan of the Blues and Dale Finucane of the Blues celebrate after winning game three of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Dragons will welcome fellow Origin forward Francis Molo from next season, while deals with Jaydn Su'A and George Burgess are understood to be gaining momentum.

Sidelined star Cameron McInnes will depart the Red V at the end of this year as the club's only imminent departure so far in 2021.