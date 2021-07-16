St George Illawarra are understood to be ramping up their bid to land Melbourne veteran Dale Finucane.

As reported by NRL.com, the Dragons could utilise their Paul Vaughan-sized void in both their squad and salary to move for Finucane's signature.

The Saints will have a number of rivals to tussle with in hope of acquiring Finucane however, with the Tigers, Cowboys, Bulldogs, Titans, Knights and Storm also hoping to sign the off-contract Blues veteran.

DALE FINUCANE

Lock Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Offloads 0.2

Tries 0.1

Try Assists

It is understood that the Dragons will formally offer Finucane a multi-year deal that could see the 29-year-old venture to Kogarah at season's end.

The terms of the deal would likely edge that of the Storm's, with Melbourne looking to answer a number of contract decisions for the next few seasons.

Superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is reportedly nearing a new deal, while the likes of Harry Grant and Brandon Smith come off-contract at the end of 2022.

Finucane, the club's co-captain, could be the one to make way at AAMI Park, despite the Storm hoping to retain their veteran lock.

According to NRL.com, Dragons coach Anthony Griffin had met with Finucane previously, before St George Illawarra's interest in the NSW representative cooled.

Now, with Vaughan's ugly exit opening close to $800,000 in finances and a key-role in the club's forward pack, Finucane has re-emerged as an ideal target.

The Dragons will welcome fellow Origin forward Francis Molo from next season, while deals with Jaydn Su'A and George Burgess are understood to be gaining momentum.

Sidelined star Cameron McInnes will depart the Red V at the end of this year as the club's only imminent departure so far in 2021.