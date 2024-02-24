As four NRL teams get ready to take the United States by storm in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium next weekend, the NRLW could soon follow in their footsteps.

While ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has yet to take the concept to the administration of the NRL, he believes that American fans would love the idea and spectacle of seeing formidable women go at each other on the rugby league field.

In speaking about the potential event taking place, V'landys has admitted that Sydney Roosters Chairman Nick Politis was the brainchild behind the idea and completely backs it.

“My next aim is to take the women's game because that's unique,” V'landys told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“To watch women play rugby league will take our game to another level, especially considering how good they are.

“I'm astounded at the ability of the women and how quickly they've developed their skill.

"They're every bit as good as the men, in my view.

"This isn't my idea, by the way. I should give the credit to where it's due, and that's Nick Politis.”