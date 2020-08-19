It’s the unwanted prize that no NRL side wants to land, but we appear to have a three-team race for the wooden spoon in 2020.

The Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys all started the season with optimism. Top eight finishes were the target. Now, there is one clear objective: not to finish bottom of the pile and land the wooden spoon.

With the latest NRL tips and NRL betting odds, bookmakers have narrowed it down to those three teams from the wooden spoonists will come. The Bulldogs have two wins all year, while the Broncos and Cowboys have one more in the W ledger.

While, Gold Coast have only amassed four wins themselves, the odds suggest that Titans aren’t at risk of being crowned “winners” of the wooden spoon.

Here are the latest NRL betting odds for fewest wins in the 2020 season.

Canterbury Bulldogs ($2.50)

After Round 14, the Bulldogs stand at 2-12 for the season. The two wins came courtesy of a Round 4 victory over St George Illawarra Dragons (22-2) and a Round 11 win over Newcastle Knights (18-12).

Canterbury have threatened to add to those two successes, but close defeats like the 18-12 loss to Parramatta Eels in Round 12 and agonising 29-28 heartbreak to Wests Tigers in Round 14, have been interspersed with heavy defeats.

They were beaten 26-8 by fellow strugglers the Broncos in Round 9 and punished 41-10 by Melbourne Storm in Round 13. The Storm game aside, there has been a definite improvement since Steve Georgallis took over the reins and they have enough about them to avoid finishing bottom of the pile.

Brisbane Broncos ($2.70)

The Broncos are 3-11, but appear to have been on holiday for a little while now. The story of the season makes for grim reading: no side has scored fewer points than Brisbane (186) and no side has conceded more (437).

It doesn’t to take a genius to work out that is a recipe for disaster when it comes to winning footy matches. The Broncos won their opening two games of the campaign, but there has been only one more in the subsequent 12 matches. That came in Round 9 against the Bulldogs.

Since then it is five straight defeats including a 48-0 loss to Wests and 46-8 defeat to the Storm. They also lost 36-8 most recently to the Canberra Raiders in Round 14 and there is only one place this sorry Brisbane side are heading and that is towards the wooden spoon.

North Queensland Cowboys ($4.20)

While boasting the same 3-11 record as the Broncos, the Cowboys aren’t likely to finish bottom of the pile according to the bookmakers. It has been a season from hell, despite starting with two wins in the opening three weeks.

It is just one win in the last 11 games, a period that has resulted in the departure of premiership winning coach Paul Green. The Cowboys have lost seven in a row now, but the agonising one-point loss to South Sydney Rabbitohs showed enough signs that interim coach Josh Hannay can have an impact on fortunes. They are the least likely of the trio to finish bottom of the pile.