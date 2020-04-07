The NRL has confirmed they have scrapped the idea to reset results from the early rounds of the season and have all clubs begin on zero premiership points.

ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce revealed said the scheme was scrubbed from the long list of ideas being considered by the Innovations Committee.

The committee was considering is looking for ways to reschedule the season and the idea was tabled as a way for fair competition.

Pearce told The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday that they would consider scrapping the earlier rounds of the 2020 season that had been played and start anew.

He then backflipped on Tuesday and Fox League saying he was against the idea.

“My personal view is when we get the competition up and running again we should carry the results from the opening two rounds,” Pearce said.

“Players have worked extremely hard all off-season and clubs have lost players to injuries in those opening two games.”

The resetting of the ladder idea came up as an option as the season is likely to split into two equal conferences of 8 teams.

Teams would only play against opponents in their conference as clubs operate in a quarantine bubble admits the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broncos CEO Paul White was adamant the results from the first two rounds should be part of the season whenever it restarted.

“This is not final, so we won’t jump ahead too far but what I would say is that our members and sponsors – the whole club in fact – have taken a lot of positivity out of those opening two wins of the season,” he told the clubs website.

“The players and the coaching staff put together a really strong pre-season over a number of months and that was rewarded with two fantastic victories.

“We were undermanned in Townsville but played some great footy to get the result, and similarly we came back home and took on a strong Souths team and got the result there as well.

“They are the kind of wins that you can build a season around, and I know our whole club – the players, staff, members and sponsors – have been buoyed by those results across the uncertain weeks in the wake of the season being suspended.”