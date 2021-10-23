With 2021 NRL season is over and November 1 approaching, clubs are now placing their attention toward the off-season in order to form their rosters for the new year and beyond.
Knights tipped to give green light for veteran’s exit
Newcastle are believed to be leaning toward permitting halfback Mitchell Pearce to depart the club for Super League side Catalans in the coming days.
Shocks reports emerged on Friday that Pearce had been tabled a stunning three-year deal from the Dragons worth close to $1.8 million, with a release needed from the Knights for the 32-year-old to head abroad.
Pearce is understood to be set to request a release from the Hunter club in order to land the move to France, replacing the recently retired James Maloney.
Potential player exchange could preserve Hodgson’s Leichhardt link-up
Josh Hodgson's proposed shift to the West Tigers has come to a steady halt after teammate Tom Starling was charged by police following an alleged physical altercation.
While some doubt has now been cast over Hodgson's proposed move, The Australian's Brent Read believes that a simple player swap may be opted for as an alternative.
Read believes that a simple swap with Hodgson and Jacob Liddle should be taken into strong consideration.
Rabbitohs lock in star on long-term extension
The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed star winger Alex Johnston will remain with the club until at least the end of 2025.
The re-signing completes quite the story for the La Perouse junior, who was almost let go by Wayne Bennett and the Rabbitohs before signing an 11th-hour contract the last time he was up for renewal.
At just 26 years of age, Johnston has already made 166 NRL appearances, scoring a staggering 136 tries. He is well on track to break records during his career, with this contract to take him through until 30, when he could be expected to sign a final contract.
Dolphins set to miss out on key target
Melbourne playmaker Harry Grant is set to remain in purple for the 2023 season, ruling out any move for the Queensland rake to venture back to his home state for the Dolphins' inaugural campaign.
Grant is tipped to be among a plethora of star names on the Dolphins' hit-list ahead of their opening season in the NRL, with local talent a priority for Wayne Bennett's expansion planning.
The 23-year-old has been closely linked to departing Victoria at the conclusion of his current contract, however, according to reporter Brent Read, the Storm and Grant are nearing an agreement on triggering an option in his contract for a further 12 months.
Elliott on the verge of new deal
Former Canterbury forward Adam Elliott is set to sign a one-year with the Raiders, with the Green Machine looking to throw the discarded Bulldogs a career lifeline for the 2022 season.
The 27-year-old has gained reported interest from the Tigers following his departure from Cantebury, however a move to the nation's capital looks all but confirmed.
According to The Canberra Times' David Polkinghorne, Elliott is set to sign with the Raiders for the next 12 months, with an agreement potentially arising as early as this week.
OFFICIAL: Warriors release veteran winger ahead of move to Super League
The New Zealand Warriors have granted star winger David Fusitu'a a release as he pursues an opportunity with the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League.
The two clubs have both now confirmed the news.
The move completes the dismantling of the former Warriors' back three, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck having moved to rugby union, and Ken Maumalo a mid-season swap to the Wests Tigers.
Eels set to sign back up hooker following Lussick departure
Mitch Rein's NRL career is set to continue with the Parramatta Eels extending the veteran hooker a lifeline.
The match between Rein and the Eels seems virtually perfect, with Rein getting to extend his career at the top level, and the Eels getting a veteran hooker who will be able to play second fiddle to Reed Mahoney.
Roosters take punt on Silktails back
The Sydney Roosters are set to bring Kaiviti Silktails outside back Vuate Karawalevu into their squad for the 2022 NRL season.
The Fijian will bring with him one of the best stories in rugby league, having played in the Ron Massey Cup for the Silktails in 2020 and 2021.
The push to have the Pacific Islands included in Australian and New Zealand activities with tin the sport has been gathering momentum over the past handful of years, with the Papua New Guinea Hunters in the Queensland Cup, and a long-term plan for the Silktails to eventually enter the New South Wales Cup.
Rabbitohs lock in versatile forward on new contract
The South Sydney Rabbitohs have added to their depth for the 2022 season, locking in versatile forward Siliva Havili.
Havili has inked a two-year deal with incoming coach Jason Demetriou's team, meaning he will remain at Redfern until at least the end of 2023.
The versatile forward can play both lock forward and hooker, and has been in the Canberra Raiders system since 2018, following stints with the New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.
Discarded Cowboy finds new home for 2022
Former North Queensland Cowboys' prop Peter Hola has secured a release from the Townsville-based club to take up a contract with the Canberra Raiders for 2022.
It had previously been rumoured Hola's contract could be a multi-year contract in the nation's capital, and that's the way it has played out, with Hola signing on for 2022 and 2023 with an option for 2024, meaning he could play at least three seasons for the Raiders if things go according to plan.
Ex-Warrior’s new destination revealed following early release
The New Zealand Warriors have granted a release to Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, who has signed with the North Queensland Cowboys on the same day.
The prop was off-contract with the relocated outfit at the end of 2022, and in a statement, the Warriors mentioned they were unable to offer the 24-year-old a contract beyond the end of next season, with Taunoa-Brown locking up a long-term deal elsewhere.
The deal has since been revealed to be a two-year contract, with Taunoa-Brown to be located in Townsville until at least the end of the 2023 season.
Penrith centre reportedly selects club after mass interest
The Penrith Panthers are set to grant centre Paul Momirovski a release in the coming days.
It was first reported earlier this week that Momirovski was looking to move from the Panthers, with interest from as many as four other clubs.
The news comes as he reportedly has agreed to a three-year contract with the Sydney Roosters according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the club he started his NRL career at back in 2008.
Drawn out negotiations put Tigers at risk of losing star
Wests Tigers' star second-rower Luciano Leilua is at risk of being lost to the struggling club with drawn-out contract negotiations still unable to reach a conclusion.
Leilua has turned into one of the best signings in the NRL over the past few years, having originally played for the St George Illawarra Dragons, but never excelling at the Red V.
But now, according to reports from The Daily Telegraph, Leilua could elect to hit the open market in a week's time if a deal isn't done.
Raid on England continues: Another Hodgson to join NRL
The Newcastle Knights are slowly turning themselves into a home for Canberra Raiders hooker Josh Hodgson's family members, with Jeylan Hodgson the latest to sign with the club.
The nephew of Josh, Jeylan is also noted as a talented hooker out of the Castleford Tigers system and will join older brother Bailey down under in 2022.
Now, according to Serious About Rugby League Jaylen will join the Knights to continue his development. It's unclear how long the contract is for, or exactly what point he will fly to Australia given the global pandemic and continuing situation surrounding Australia's borders.
Broncos facing uphill battle to retain young gun
The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly set to face an uphill battle as they look to retain the services of Selwyn Cobbo.
It may come as little surprise that the NRL's newest expansion club, the Dolphins, are the club who have been linked to Cobbo for 2023 or possibly 2024.
The 19-year-old isn't off-contract until the end of the 2023 season at the Broncos, however, the club will come under major pressure if they can't find more first-grade time for the boom youngster next year.
Star wants answers over contract speculation as bombshell dropped
Penrith Panthers' star Apisai Koroisau and his management want answers from the club.
That's the line of manager Giancarlo Lombardo, who will reportedly meet with the Panthers in the coming days to get answers surrounding recent rumours regarding Koroisau's future at the club.
A two-time premiership winner, Koroisau has been heavily linked with the Wests Tigers in recent days, although that must be taken with a grain of salt given how often the Tigers are linked with players.
Turpin’s future clouded as Broncos begin pursuit of star hooker
The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly weighing up making a play for Parramatta Eels' hooker Reed Mahoney.
The news may come as a surprise to Broncos' fans, given the club appeared to be setting themselves up to turn Jake Turpin into their long-term number nine.
So highly-regarded is Turpin at Red Hill that he was part of Kevin Walters' leadership team throughout the 2021 campaign, however, he is off-contract at the end of 2022 as Mahoney is and may be pushed out the door if the men from Red Hill can secure Mahoney.
However, Mahoney was on the cusp of a State of Origin debut in 2021 before injury struck and has rapidly turned himself into one of the best dummy halves in the game.
