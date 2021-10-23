With 2021 NRL season is over and November 1 approaching, clubs are now placing their attention toward the off-season in order to form their rosters for the new year and beyond.

Knights tipped to give green light for veteran’s exit

Newcastle are believed to be leaning toward permitting halfback Mitchell Pearce to depart the club for Super League side Catalans in the coming days.

Shocks reports emerged on Friday that Pearce had been tabled a stunning three-year deal from the Dragons worth close to $1.8 million, with a release needed from the Knights for the 32-year-old to head abroad.

Pearce is understood to be set to request a release from the Hunter club in order to land the move to France, replacing the recently retired James Maloney.

READ MORE: Shock Super League move on the cards for Pearce

Potential player exchange could preserve Hodgson’s Leichhardt link-up

Josh Hodgson's proposed shift to the West Tigers has come to a steady halt after teammate Tom Starling was charged by police following an alleged physical altercation.

While some doubt has now been cast over Hodgson's proposed move, The Australian's Brent Read believes that a simple player swap may be opted for as an alternative.

Read believes that a simple swap with Hodgson and Jacob Liddle should be taken into strong consideration.

FULL STORY: Liddle, Hodgson switch touted as answer to Englishman's future

Rabbitohs lock in star on long-term extension

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed star winger Alex Johnston will remain with the club until at least the end of 2025.

The re-signing completes quite the story for the La Perouse junior, who was almost let go by Wayne Bennett and the Rabbitohs before signing an 11th-hour contract the last time he was up for renewal.

At just 26 years of age, Johnston has already made 166 NRL appearances, scoring a staggering 136 tries. He is well on track to break records during his career, with this contract to take him through until 30, when he could be expected to sign a final contract.

Dolphins set to miss out on key target

Melbourne playmaker Harry Grant is set to remain in purple for the 2023 season, ruling out any move for the Queensland rake to venture back to his home state for the Dolphins' inaugural campaign.

Grant is tipped to be among a plethora of star names on the Dolphins' hit-list ahead of their opening season in the NRL, with local talent a priority for Wayne Bennett's expansion planning.

The 23-year-old has been closely linked to departing Victoria at the conclusion of his current contract, however, according to reporter Brent Read, the Storm and Grant are nearing an agreement on triggering an option in his contract for a further 12 months.

READ MORE: Grant yet to sign bumper option for 2023

Elliott on the verge of new deal

Former Canterbury forward Adam Elliott is set to sign a one-year with the Raiders, with the Green Machine looking to throw the discarded Bulldogs a career lifeline for the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old has gained reported interest from the Tigers following his departure from Cantebury, however a move to the nation's capital looks all but confirmed.

According to The Canberra Times' David Polkinghorne, Elliott is set to sign with the Raiders for the next 12 months, with an agreement potentially arising as early as this week.

FULL STORY: Raiders and Elliott set to announce partnership

OFFICIAL: Warriors release veteran winger ahead of move to Super League

The New Zealand Warriors have granted star winger David Fusitu'a a release as he pursues an opportunity with the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League.

The two clubs have both now confirmed the news.

The move completes the dismantling of the former Warriors' back three, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck having moved to rugby union, and Ken Maumalo a mid-season swap to the Wests Tigers.

READ MORE: Warriors flyer sets sails for England

Eels set to sign back up hooker following Lussick departure

Mitch Rein's NRL career is set to continue with the Parramatta Eels extending the veteran hooker a lifeline.

The match between Rein and the Eels seems virtually perfect, with Rein getting to extend his career at the top level, and the Eels getting a veteran hooker who will be able to play second fiddle to Reed Mahoney.

are reporting the deal is done for 2022, although it'll only be for one year at this stage. The Daily Telegraph

READ MORE: Hooker set to continue Rein at Parramatta

Roosters take punt on Silktails back

The Sydney Roosters are set to bring Kaiviti Silktails outside back Vuate Karawalevu into their squad for the 2022 NRL season.

The Fijian will bring with him one of the best stories in rugby league, having played in the Ron Massey Cup for the Silktails in 2020 and 2021.

The push to have the Pacific Islands included in Australian and New Zealand activities with tin the sport has been gathering momentum over the past handful of years, with the Papua New Guinea Hunters in the Queensland Cup, and a long-term plan for the Silktails to eventually enter the New South Wales Cup.

READ MORE: Chooks swop on Fijian prospect

Rabbitohs lock in versatile forward on new contract

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have added to their depth for the 2022 season, locking in versatile forward Siliva Havili.

Havili has inked a two-year deal with incoming coach Jason Demetriou's team, meaning he will remain at Redfern until at least the end of 2023.

The versatile forward can play both lock forward and hooker, and has been in the Canberra Raiders system since 2018, following stints with the New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

READ MORE: Havili finds new home for 2022

Discarded Cowboy finds new home for 2022

Former North Queensland Cowboys' prop Peter Hola has secured a release from the Townsville-based club to take up a contract with the Canberra Raiders for 2022.

It had previously been rumoured Hola's contract could be a multi-year contract in the nation's capital, and that's the way it has played out, with Hola signing on for 2022 and 2023 with an option for 2024, meaning he could play at least three seasons for the Raiders if things go according to plan.

FULL STORY: Cowboys trade Queensland for the captial

Ex-Warrior’s new destination revealed following early release

The New Zealand Warriors have granted a release to Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, who has signed with the North Queensland Cowboys on the same day.

The prop was off-contract with the relocated outfit at the end of 2022, and in a statement, the Warriors mentioned they were unable to offer the 24-year-old a contract beyond the end of next season, with Taunoa-Brown locking up a long-term deal elsewhere.

The deal has since been revealed to be a two-year contract, with Taunoa-Brown to be located in Townsville until at least the end of the 2023 season.

READ MORE: Cowboys secure released Warrior

Penrith centre reportedly selects club after mass interest

The Penrith Panthers are set to grant centre Paul Momirovski a release in the coming days.

It was first reported earlier this week that Momirovski was looking to move from the Panthers, with interest from as many as four other clubs.

The news comes as he reportedly has agreed to a three-year contract with the Sydney Roosters according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the club he started his NRL career at back in 2008.