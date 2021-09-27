The NRL is set to investigate a pair of Melbourne Storm stars following a video that was made public showing a white substance on a table between several other players.

The video comes in the wake of the Storm's preliminary final defeat to Penrith on Saturday, with the league's integrity unit set to look into the matter.

The footage shows a number of known Storm players surrounding a table, with two players in particular set to come under questioning from the NRL.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the league have been made aware of the footage and are set to question the Storm.

The incident is the latest off-season scandal to rock the NRL. The video emerged just hours prior to the league's Dally M Awards, which will feature a number of key Storm players in the running for honours at the league's night of nights.