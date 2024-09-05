The final round of the NRL regular season will see spots all over the ladder confirmed, with plenty still to play for right up until the final game of the weekend.

This is everything you need to know throughout Round 27 as the NRL finals are locked in, and the nine teams eliminated get set for mad Monday.

Round 27 fixtures

The Storm strengthened their position with a win on Thursday evening, while the Broncos finished a miserable season with a heavy loss. They are now locked into 12th spot.

Spoon Bowl! The loser finishes last, the team who wins takes 16th spot. If it's the Eels, then they could jump the Rabbitohs and finish 15th.

The traditional rivalry game in the last round will see the Roosters look to put pressure on the Panthers by winning. A win and Penrith losing means they would play at home next weekend. Anything else and the Roosters finish third or fourth. The Rabbitohs can avoid the bottom two with a win.

The Dragons and Raiders will have to play this like a sudden death contest. The winner is still alive if the Knights and Dolphins draw on Sunday, as unlikely as that may seem.

A huge Saturday twilight contest at Homebush. The winner locks up a home final. An enormous for and against turnaround with the Sharks could see it become a qualifying final final on the road, while the loser needs the Sea Eagles to lose if they don't want to travel next weekend.

A relatively inconsequential game in the grand scheme of things. The Panthers will finish in the top four, but would lock up a home qualifying final with a win here, regardless of other results. A loss means they are relying on other teams. The Titans are stuck in the bottom four, and a loss could see them drop to 15th.

Another big game on Sunday afternoon. The Sharks are an outside chance at droppoing out of the top four, and an equally outside chance of finishing in the top two but will know what's what by the time they run out, given both the Panthers and Roosters play before them. Manly lock up a home elimination final with a win here.

Final 2024 NRL ladder as it stands

The Knights and Dolphins play in a sudden death shootout. Winner plays finals. Loser misses out. A draw means they both miss out (unless the Raiders and Dragons also draw).

1. Melbourne Storm*

2. Penrith Panthers

3. Sydney Roosters

4. Cronulla Sharks

5. Canterbury Bulldogs

6. North Queensland Cowboys

7. Manly Sea Eagles

8. The Dolphins

9. Newcastle Knights

10. St George Illawarra Dragons

11. Canberra Raiders

12. Brisbane Broncos*

13. New Zealand Warriors*

14. Gold Coast Titans

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs

16. Parramatta Eels

17. Wests Tigers

* - Team's position is confirmed.

Week 1 finals fixtures as they stand

Qualifying final 1: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Cronulla Sharks (4th)

Qualifying final 2: Penrith Panthers (2nd) vs Sydney Roosters (3rd)

Elimination final 1: North Queensland Cowboys (6th) vs Manly Sea Eagles (7th)

Elimination final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs (5th) vs The Dolphins (8th)

How the rest of the finals work

Week 2

The losers of the two qualifying finals will clash with the two losers of the elimination finals. The two qualifying final winners advance to Week 3, while the losers of Week 1s elimination finals are eliminated.

Semi-final 1: Loser qualifying final 1 vs winner elimination final 1

Semi-final 2: Loser qualifying final 2 vs winner elimination final 2

Week 3

The two winners of the semi-finals play the two teams who had a week off, with the draw also crossing over.

Preliminary final 1: Winner qualifying final 1 vs winner semi-final 2

Preliminary final 2: Winner qualifying final 2 vs winner semi-final 1

Week 4

The two winners from the preliminary finals in Week 3 clash in the grand final.