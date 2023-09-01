The final weekend of the NRL season is underway, and the race for the final spots in the top eight is on.
Zero Tackle will update this article throughout the course of the weekend with updates after each game on the final ladder, the status of each team and who is playing in the finals.
To check how things stood before Round 27 and what your team needed to do, as well as how every game could impact the ladder, click here.
Below is the status of each game and what it means for the final ladder. Scroll to the end of the article for the live ladder, and every team's best and worst case finishing position.
Melbourne's victory in the opening game of Round 27 means the Broncos have not yet won the minor premiership and will instead need the Penrith Panthers to lose on Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos, nonetheless, are guaranteed a home qualifying final, while the Storm will travel. Who they play is also yet to be determined though given they could also finish either third or fourth pending on the Warriors' result against the Dolphins on Saturday.
A mammoth win for the Sea Eagles on Friday evening means the Tigers are resigned to their second straight wooden spoon.
The Sea Eagles were locked into 12th spot prior to the weekend getting underway and finish what has been a disappointing season there on the back of two straight wins.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs' season is over after they fell short on Friday against the Roosters. The loser of this game was always going to be eliminated regardless of other results.
The Roosters now face a nervous wait over the remainder of the weekend where they will need either the North Queensland Cowboys to lose to the Penrith Panthers on Saturday, or the Canberra Raiders to lose to the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.
Saturday's first game pits an understrength Warriors side against the Dolphins. The Warriors can still finish either third or fourth, but won't know which they'd prefer until the Panthers play later in the evening. Regardless, they will be on the road in Week 1 of the finals.
The Dolphins can escape the bottom four if they put up a better result than the Titans.
With the Storm knocking the Broncos over on Thursday, it means what is now likely to be a full strength Penrith side only need a win to take the minor premiership.
The Cowboys, on the other hand, simply need a victory now to make the finals after the Roosters were good enough to get over the Rabbitohs on Friday. A loss for the Cowboys ends their season.
With the Tigers falling in a heap against the Sea Eagles on Friday evening, the St George Illawarra Dragons now are unable to go up, down or sideways and will finish in 16th spot no matter what happens against the Knights.
The Knights, on the other hand, have a home qualifying final locked in. A win guarantees fifth spot, and a loss here guarantees sixth spot. Who out of the sides in the mix to finish seventh and eighth they'd rather play is anyone's guess.
This is the second game in Round 27 without anything at all riding on it. The Titans only need to match the Dolphins to avoid a trip into the bottom four, while the Bulldogs can't move from 15th spot on the table.
The season could come down to this for the Raiders, who at one stage were battling for a top four spot. A win ensures they make the finals, but if they lose, and the Cowboys win (the Roosters also needed to win but have now done so), they will finish outside of the top eight given their for and against is so terrible.
The Sharks are also now locked into the finals - they would need to have the Cowboys win and then lose themselves by a record margin to fall out of the top eight.
The winner of this game hosts the other elimination final alongside the Knights, so there is plenty on the line in the final game of the season.
After Friday night's games, the ladder reads:
|P
|W
|L
|PTS
|+/-
|1
|BRI
|24
|18
|6
|42
|214
|2
|PEN
|23
|17
|6
|40
|301
|3
|MEL
|24
|16
|8
|38
|168
|4
|NZW
|23
|16
|7
|38
|148
|5
|NEW
|23
|13
|9
|33
|155
|6
|CRO
|23
|13
|10
|32
|104
|7
|SYD
|24
|13
|11
|32
|-24
|8
|CBR
|23
|13
|10
|32
|-119
Every team's best and worst case finishing position
Brisbane Broncos
Best case finish: 1st
Worst case finish: 2nd
Penrith Panthers
Best case finish: 1st
Worst case finish: 2nd
New Zealand Warriors
Best case finish: 3rd
Worst case finish: 4th
Melbourne Storm
Best case finish: 3rd
Worst case finish: 4th
Newcastle Knights
Best case finish: 5th
Worst case finish: 6th
Cronulla Sharks
Best case finish: 5th
Worst case finish: 8th
Canberra Raiders
Best case finish: 5th
Worst case finish: 9th
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Best case finish: 9th
Worst case finish: 10th
North Queensland Cowboys
Best case finish: 7th
Worst case finish: 10th
Parramatta Eels
Best case finish: 10th
Worst case finish: 11th
Sydney Roosters
Best case finish: 7th
Worst case finish: 9th
Manly Sea Eagles
Confirmed finish: 12th
Gold Coast Titans
Best case finish: 13th
Worst case finish: 14th
The Dolphins
Best case finish: 13th
Worst case finish: 14th
Canterbury Bulldogs
Confirmed finish: 15th
St George Illawarra Dragons
Confirmed finish: 16th
Wests Tigers
Confirmed finish: 17th
As it stands after Friday's games, the Week 1 finals fixtures will be:
Qualifying final 1: Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium
Qualifying final 2: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm at BlueBet Stadium
Elimination final 1: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium
Elimination final 2: Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters at PointsBet Stadium