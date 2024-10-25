The NRL has reportedly rejected eight expansion bids from several different parts of Australia and New Zealand as the hunt for rugby league's 19th and 20th teams continue.

Ever since the NRL confirmed that competition would expand to at least 20 teams in the coming season, there have been lots of debate as to whom the new club will be following in the footsteps of The Dolphins and Gold Coast Titans.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the NRL has rejected eight different expansion bids, including one from the Newtown Jets, two from Brisbane, one from Central Queensland, one from Fiji, and three from New Zealand's South Island.

This follows reports that the Western Bears NRL expansion bid was believed to have officially failed unless major changes are potentially made.

However, it is understood that talks between the NRL and the Western Australian government have continued to gain momentum over the past few weeks.

“Expansion is an exciting priority for the game,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told the publication.

“The (Australian Rugby League) Commission have made it clear that any expansion must have a strong business case that delivers value for all stakeholders.

“We are working on the right plan and model for every region. New Zealand, Western Australia, Queensland and PNG are strategic, vibrant and growing rugby league regions.

“At this stage, the bids submitted have not met the necessary threshold to be accepted. We continue to work to strengthen the case for any potential expansion.”

