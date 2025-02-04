The Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders have all confirmed their team lists for Week 1 of the NRL's pre-season challenge.

All four teams make a head start on their pre-season endeavours given they will head to Las Vegas to open the NRL season a week ahead of the rest of the competition.

Here are all four teams for this weekend.

Other team lists

Broncos confirm team to play Burleigh

Dolphins confirm team to play Capras