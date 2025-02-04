The Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders have all confirmed their team lists for Week 1 of the NRL's pre-season challenge.
All four teams make a head start on their pre-season endeavours given they will head to Las Vegas to open the NRL season a week ahead of the rest of the competition.
Here are all four teams for this weekend.
Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors
Kick-off: Friday, February 7, 7:30pm (AEDT)
Venue: Sharks Stadium, Cronulla
Cronulla Sharks
1. William Kennedy
2. Sione Katoa
3. Mawene Hiroti
4. Kayal Iro
5. Sam Stonestreet
6. Daniel Atkinson
7. Niwhai Puru
8. Braden Hamlin-Uele
9. Jayden Berrell
10. Thomas Hazelton
11. Siosifa Talakai
12. Billy Burns
13. Oregon Kaufusi
Interchange
14. Hohepa Puru
15. Tuku Hau Tapuha
16. Lachlan Crouch
17. Blake Hoskin
18. Chris Vea'ila
19. Kyle Pickering
20. Michael Gabrael
21. Brad Fearnley
22. Taj Ford
23. Riley Pollard
24. Eli Clark
25. Kristian Dixon
26. Felix Faatili
27. Samuel McCullough
New Zealand Warriors
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3. Ali Leiataua
4. Adam Pompey
5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
6. Te Maire Martin
7. Luke Metcalf
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Wayde Egan
10. Mitchell Barnett
11. Jacob Laban
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Erin Clark
Interchange
14. Demitric Vaimauga
15. Marata Niukore
16. Moala Graham-Taufa
17. Sio Kali
18. Edward Kosi
20. Luke Hanson
21. Jett Cleary
22. Taine Tuaupiki
23. Daeon Amituanai
24. Bunty Afoa
25. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
26. Samuel Healey
27. Dylan Walker
28. Tanner Stowers-Smith
29. Freddy Lussick