The NRL will help fund one of the world’s largest studies into head injuries and brain health in collision sport.

The league will partner with the University of Newcastle and the Spaulding Research Institute at Harvard Medical School to provide initial funding pf $250,000 for The Retired Professional Rugby League Players Brain Health Study.

The study will examine the physical, psychological, and cognitive health of former NRL players, involving in-person neuropsychological assessment and multimodal brain imaging.

The research is expected to continue for decades.

“This research relationship adds another pillar to the work and investment we are doing to enhance player safety in our game,’’ NRL CEO Todd Greenberg told NRL.com.

“We must always evolve and learn. This research will transform global understanding of these issues.

“It adds to the work the NRL is doing operationally to ensure the game evolves as we learn more about this area of medical science. Already we have introduced the Injury Surveillance Bunker and Sideline Injury Surveillance technology which utilises the latest in Hawk Eye technology to identify potential head injuries and that will continue to evolve.”