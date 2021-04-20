Penrith centre Paul Momirovski’s three-match ban has been upheld by the NRL Judiciary for his dangerous contact charge on Bronco Tom Dearden.

The incident occurred in the 16th minute of last Thursday’s clash and did not result in a penalty from referees at the time, however, the match review committee hit Momirovski with a grade two dangerous contact (head/neck) charge.

It rules him out of Penrith’s upcoming clashes against the Knights, Sea Eagles and Sharks.

Stay tuned for updates on Tuesday night’s judiciary hearings for Rabbitoh Latrell Mitchell and Rooster Victor Radley.