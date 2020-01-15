Who claimed the minor premiership in 2010?
Who was the joint top try scorer with Ben Barba with 23 tries in 2011?
Who claimed the 2012 wooden spoon?
Who ended the 2013 season with the most linebreaks?
How many more games did James Maloney player over Cameron Smith during the decade?
How many times did Jamie Lyon claim Centre of the Year between 2010 and 2019?
Which player finished in the top five for points, tries and goals in 2016?
Melbourne Storm sat atop the ladder for how many consecutive weeks to end the 2017 season?
What unfamiliar jersey number did Cooper Cronk wear during the 2018 Grand Final?
How many separate clubs won an NRL Premiership during the decade?
In 2010, Canterbury registered the highest individual team score for the year with how many points against Sydney?
Which side defeated the Warriors in the 2011 Qualifying final?
Which player was the highest goal scorer during the 2012 season?
Who scored the most tries in the league between 2010 and 2019?
Jonathan Thurston and Jarryd Hayne were the tied winners of the 2014 Dally M Medal. Who finished third?
Who scored the last second game-tying try for the Cowboys in the 2015 Grand Final?
Who was named Centre of the Year at the 2016 Dally M Awards?
How many seconds did it take for Kirisome Auva to score the fastest try in history in 2017?
Which club won the first ever Woman's NRL Premiership in 2018?
How many votes did James Tedesco poll to win the 2019 Dally M Medal?
NRL Decade Quiz
