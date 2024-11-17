The NRL has confirmed the dates for the 2025 Magic Round festival after announcing the dates for the 2025 State of Origin series on Monday morning.

Confirming that the Women's State of Origin series opener will be part of the four-day NRL Magic Round festive, the dates have been locked in for Thursday, May 1, to Sunday, May 4.

Although it has yet to be confirmed which teams will be facing off against one another during the annual weekend of games in Queensland, it will occur two weeks later than the 2024 Magic Round and will likely be for Round 9.

The news comes after the NRL confirmed the Round 1 fixtures for the 2025 NRL season.

While it had already been confirmed that the Canberra Raiders would clash with the New Zealand Warriors and the Penrith Panthers would play the Cronulla Sharks in this year's Las Vegas games, the competition has confirmed the remaining teams' first-round opponents.

The Roosters and Broncos will play the Thursday night game, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs, will hit the road in the Friday night prime-time clash to play The Dolphins.

In Sunday's free-to-air game, Jason Ryles will also begin his head coaching journey with a trip back to Melbourne, where he will clash with mentor Craig Bellamy's Melbourne Storm outfit.

In the non-free-to-air games, the Wests Tigers will host the Newcastle Knights in the 6pm Friday game and long-time rivals the St George Illawarra Dragons will clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs in the early Saturday game.

The Manly Sea Eagles will host the North Queensland Cowboys in the later Saturday game as Todd Payten's side starts 2025 in Sydney, and the Gold Coast Titans have been handed the first bye of 2025.

Round 1 2025 NRL fixtures

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Sunday, March 2, 11am

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Sunday, March 2, 3:30pm

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos at TBC, Thursday, March 6, 8pm

Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights at TBC, Friday, March 7, 6pm

The Dolphins vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at TBC, Friday, March 7, 8:05pm

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs at TBC, Saturday, March 8, 5:30pm

Manly Sea Eagles vs North Queensland Cowboys at TBC, Saturday, March 8, 7:35pm

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels at TBC, Sunday, March 9, 4:05pm

Bye: Gold Coast Titans