The NRL looks to have flipped on their call not to invite Melbourne Storm flyer Justin Olam to the 2021 Dally M Awards.

According to The Courier Mail, the league have acted on Olam's omission from the nominees after the Papua New Guinea star was not on the shortlist for Dally M Centre of the Year under the NRL's criteria.

The decision soon had fans and followers questioning the credibility of the awards process, with Olam a standout for the minor premiers and rated as one of the competition's best centres.

The 27-year-old has recorded 12 tries and 10 try assists this season in playing a pivotal role under Craig Bellamy as Melbourne eye back-to-back premierships.

Storm star Cameron Munster - who was nominated for his position - took to social media to express his disappointment in Olam initially missing the cut for the Centre of the Year shortlist.

"I'm not usually one for a rant, but pretty disappointed my PNG brother Justin Olam didn't even get nominated for centre of the year!" Munster wrote.

"He's easily a top three centre.

"Don't come at me. The system needs a change, NRL."

Moley was a Dally M Judge for many years... can someone explain to me how Justin Olam wasn't even a nomination for ‘Centre of the Year’??? pic.twitter.com/oEc7eUNC2m — The Mole (@9_Moley) September 21, 2021

Olam is likely to rival the likes of Roosters gun Joseph Manu, Rabbitohs veteran Dane Gagai and Panthers duo Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton for the honours of being named in the Dally M Team of the Year.

The second instalment of the Dally M Awards will be held next Monday, with the five finalists for the NRL's top individual gong already named.

The Storm will pace Penrith Saturday afternoon in hope of landing another Grand Final berth, with the match commencing at 4:00pm AEST at Suncorp Stadium.