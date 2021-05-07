Manley Warringah Sea Eagles became the latest victims of the Penrith Panthers, who show no signs of slowing down their impressive opening to the 2021 NRL campaign. While the 28-16 result wasn’t a complete mauling for the Sea Eagles, who did provide challenging opposition, the Panthers had their claws firmly in control of the game throughout.

Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o, Liam Martin, Tyron May, and Stephen Crichton scored the tries for the Panthers, while the boot of Nathan Cleary was habitually accurate, successful with four of his five conversion attempts. Tom Trebojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans, and Jason Saab supplied try responses for the Sea Eagles, although Cherry-Evans could only score one of his three conversion attempts.

One of the highlights of the game was produced by Panthers forward Liam Martin, which could be an early NRL try of the year contender according to The Age. The try itself was planted by Stephen Crichton in the 77th minute, yet it was thanks to the marvellous athletic ability of Martin, making an acrobatic leap to stop the ball from heading out of play. The three onlooking Sea Eagles rival players couldn’t believe their eyes.

That moment conjured memories of a similar moment of magic, which Greg Inglis produced in the 2008 Centenary Test between Australia and New Zealand. Martin showed admirable humility regarding the inevitable comparison, “I just got a lucky bounce” he suggested. Nevertheless, it was a spectacular feat of determination and athleticism, refusing to give up what looked like a lost cause.

Having now achieved their eighth consecutive win to start the 2021 season, the Penrith Panthers are 3.40 outright rugby league betting favourites to win the NRL Grand Final this year. That was also the main focus of the team last season, before falling agonizingly short against Melbourne Storm in the 2020 Grand Final. This time around, the side led by Ivan Cleary have set down an early statement of their intentions.

The successful outcome in Bathurst for Penrith didn’t come without a cost, as Panthers centre Matt Burton picked up a high tackle charge from the NRL Match Review Committee. His contact on Sea Eagles forward Martin Taupau was ruled to have been careless, and while he won’t be suspended for the game against Cronulla Sharks, the 21-year-old will have to pay a fine for the transgression.

Meanwhile, there is positive news on the injury front. Panthers physio Pete Green believes that Api Koroisau is close to making his return to action. The 28-year-old hooker has been sidelined with a wrist injury, although following strong progress in training, he will be available for the Round 9 fixture against the Sharks. 21-year-old prop Eddie Blacker is also closer to returning from a hamstring injury.

The Panthers will hope to avoid any further injury or suspension complications, as they attempt to continue what seems an unstoppable surge for the Minor Premiership. If the excellent form and results can be maintained, Penrith will then be looking to fulfil their ambitions with a charge for the 2021 Grand Final.