The Newcastle Knights have reportedly retained the services of two of their best young players coming through the club's pathways system.

As reported by The Newcastle Herald, the Knights have re-signed halfback Chase Butler (2027) on a new two-year contract and back-rower Curtis Mulheirin (2029) on a four-year deal.

The move to secure the young duo comes after they were both standouts in the Harold Matthews Cup competition and helped lead the side to the 2025 Grand Final against the New Zealand Warriors.

Coached by Steve Simpson, the duo were named to represent Country last year in the annual U16s City vs Country clash.

This saw them compete alongside Cyrus Bloomfield, Luke Metcalf, Darcy Feltham, and Ashton Large.