After missing consecutive NRL Grand Finals due to suspension, Melbourne Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona is reportedly on the lookout for a new team after telling teammates he plans to depart the club.

Missing the 2025 NRL Grand Final due to suspension, the future of Asofa-Solomona has been clouded in uncertainty over the past few months as he has failed to live up to his $850,000 a season price tag.

Far from his dominant best over the past couple of seasons, the front-rower only played 12 matches this year and has even found himself appearing in reserve-grade at times due to being a liability on the field.

After missing back-to-back NRL Grand Finals, News Corp reports that Asofa-Solomona "informed teammates on Wednesday of his plans" to depart the club despite being contracted for another two seasons with a mutual option for 2028.

The reported decision made by the New Zealand international comes after he was shopped to the New Zealand Warriors through a third-party contact, but it was subsequently knocked back by the club.

"I don't think Nelson will be at Melbourne next year," News Corp's Brent Read said on NRL 360.

"I don't know where he'll go, I just don't think it'll be in Melbourne. I think they've been talking to him for a while about it

"I know that he has been offered to the Warriors and I think they've knocked it back."