The Newcastle Knights have emerged as potential suitors for off-contract Rabbitoh Dane Gagai, with a potential return to the Hunter Valley on the cards for the South Sydney veteran, per The Daily Telegraph.

Gagai has been linked to a move home to Queensland in recent weeks, with the Broncos lining up to land the Maroons flyer.

According to News Corp, the Knights are new stepping up in their bid to land the 30-year-old, with a multi-year deal reportedly on the table.

While both Newcastle and Brisbane remain keen on Gagai’s services, as do the Rabbitohs, who are understood to be looking to hold talks with their gun outside-back and aim to find agreed terms for a deal past 2021.

Reports emerged last month that Gagai was a near certainty to extend his stay at Redfern, opting to continue his career in the cardinal and myrtle over interest from the Broncos, Eels, Tigers and now Knights.

Gagai made his debut with the Broncos in 2011 before defecting to the Knights ahead of the 2012 season.

The Origin flyer played 128 games in the blue and red before signing with South Sydney from 2018, where he has since recorded 82 matches and 33 tries.

The Rabbitohs will already lose veteran halfback Adam Reynolds to the Broncos from next season, while the likes of Jaydn Su’A, Benji Marshall, Braidon Burns, Dean Hawkins and Mark Nicholls are amongst an extensive list of players unsigned at the burrow.