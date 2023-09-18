Penrith Panthers star halfback Nathan Cleary has been sent to the hospital for scans, sending a scare through the club.

As reported by News Corp, it is understood that Cleary suffered a finger injury at training and was then sent to the hospital to undergo scans on the severity of the injury.

The publication has reported that the scans cleared the halfback of any severe damage, and Penrith officials are confident he will be cleared to line up against the Melbourne Storm on Friday evening.

The news regarding Cleary comes after Brian To'o backed five-eighth Jarome Luai to make his return to the field this weekend after sustaining a dislocated shoulder injury in the Round 26 match against the Parramatta Eels.

“He's been training well. Just given the nature of his injury, he's been going well so far. It's good to see him back on the field again, it's a miracle he's back so soon and back on the field playing,” To'o told News Corp.

In other injury news at the Panthers, it is understood that Izack Tago is highly unlikely to play and will be replaced by Luke Garner in the centres.

“It just depends, he's got some niggles but I'd probably rule him out,” To'o said.