Cameron Munster has sent shockwaves through the Melbourne Storm camp by admitting he is open to leaving Melbourne to play for the new Brisbane expansion team.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel, Munster spoke openly about the prospect of returning home to be the face of the new Brisbane franchise, which Peter V’landy’s is expected to announce by June.

“It is definitely something I am looking at … is coming home to Queensland,” Munster told The Courier Mail.

“Look, if expansion never happened, I would finish my career at the Storm.

“I do love Melbourne and I would have no issues whatsoever being a one-club man for the Storm.

“But if the second Brisbane team sets the right culture and gets good people around the club, with a culture like the Storm, then I can’t see why I wouldn’t join them.”

However, a move back to Queensland won’t come easy for Munster as the Storm will want to keep hold of their prized asset.

Melbourne great Cooper Cronk told Fox League that he doubts Munster will leave the Storm anytime soon.

“I don’t see Cameron Munster leaving the Melbourne Storm any time soon. I know it is in 2023 and beyond,” Cronk said on Fox League.

“But considering at that club he has now moved into the number one spot, he is the key to the future of that club and with Ryan Papenhuyzen.

“But I don’t see Cameron Munster wanting to leave Melbourne and I don’t see them letting Munster go that easily”.

Munster turns 27 in September and is contracted until 2023 at the Storm.