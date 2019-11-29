Eels star Mitchell Moses is hopeful Parramatta bosses will re-sign starlet Dylan Brown, urging the club to close a deal as rival clubs continue to show interest.
Several clubs are believed to be in the hunt for Brown, who is set to exercise his options on the league’s open market.
Parramatta has tabled a three-year extension to Brown that will last until the end of the 2023 season and remain confident of keeping the rising star, while Moses would look to speed up talks if he had his way.
“We need him,” Moses told Triple M’s Rush Hour with MG on Thursday.
“For us to be a good team, we need him in that six jersey.
“It’s scary to think he’s just 19 years old and to see what he did playing 10 games after a fractured back.
“If I was Parramatta, I’d be signing him tomorrow.”
Brown is one of several names that are currently holding discussions with the club for potential contract extensions, with hooker Reed Mahoney a key name for the Titans.
Gold Coast veteran Michael Jennings is also expected to sign on with the club, with a two-year deal including a player option for a second most likely to keep the centre when he returns from leave.
New chief executive Jim Sarantinos’ first test will be to land Brown, who is the clubs top priority.
Parramatta’s recent history of off-season moves has recently fallen under criticism, namely after letting valued prospect Stefano Utoikaman walk to the Tigers on a three-year deal from 2021.
Utoikaman is understood to have requested release from the final year of his contract, which the Eels denied.
Sarantinos is hopeful of keeping the clubs most exciting prospects.
“(Dylan’s) obviously a high priority for the club, but guys like Dylan and Reed and all our strong young talent, they’re a part of our future,” Sarantinos told AAP.
Brown’s stocks saw a monstrous increase following a promising 2019 campaign, leading to a number of rival clubs pressing their interest for the playmaker.
Cronulla, Canterbury, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Wests and the Warriors are all believed to be keeping tabs on the Auckland-born Brown.
Brown gained league-wide attraction in the build-up to his NRL debut when he was pitched a six-year deal by the Warriors earlier this season.
“When I get back to training I’ll definitely have a chat to him,” Moses said of Brown.
“I feel like I play my best footy with him and I feel he plays his best footy when I’m helping him out as well.
“I feel like we work really well with each other.
“I’ve been there, done that (with contracts) and it’s all about handling yourself and how you go about it and I’ll definitely give him some advice.”
this clubs going know wear and he wud not make our firsts
Naveenisagoose should learn how to spell.
I personally know Dylan and his mates. I think he’s testing the market just to get the best deal possibly from every club interested, which is a smart move.
For exampls If Parra offer him 400k and the Warriors offer him 800k then he goes back to Parra and says can we settle on 650k.
In saying this the only other club I think he would want to go to is the Warriors cause it’s home. But he loves Parra and the boys there.
Dylan brown isn’t going no where, he will be at the club for a long time.
Just another media beat up
1: C Gutherson
2: M Sivo
3: M Jennings
4: W Blake
5: B Ferguson
6: D Brown
7: M Moses
8: Jr Paulo
9: R Mahoney
10: R Campbell
11: S Lane
12: R Matterson
13: N Brown
14: R Stone ( Utility )
15: O Kaufusi
16: K Evans
17: M Nuikore
18th D Alvaro
19th B Takarangi
I’d have Taka as utility on the bench. Covers the backs and second row really well and if desperate can jump into the halves.
Swa9amuff1n, agreed (re Taka’s).
I’m still not totally convinced with the best way to use our forwards. eg. Matterson at lock, Nuikore to 2RF, Paulo, RCG, Brown and Evans FRF rotation.
I still rate Alvaro, so if we stay with Brown at lock, I’d run him over Kaufusi off the bench to start with at least.
But we have a “good” problem re our forwards for a change.
I really appreciate your comments on Brown. I hoped that was the case for the most part, and feared that was the case re the Warriors. I don’t mind having to pay a bit more than we originally offered, but am still concerned that “bit more” could be pushed to “quite a bit more” if other clubs push the price up not expecting to actually get him and/or desperate club rates. At the end of the day he’s still a young guy with a lot to learn, but hope we can retain him at a “fair” rate.
Hahaha navisadogandagoose LOL 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🐕🦆
Yeah I still think Alvaro should be off the bench I don’t want a huge amount of Eels games but the ones I’ve seen Alvaro has been good at times. Kaufusi i haven’t seen much off but he looks promising at only 20 years old.
I’d start Paulo RCG and Brown in the middle, Brown has been amazing since his move to lock and that leadership is huge. Then I’d have Lane and Matterson our in the channels. Alvaro Evans and Niukore of the bench.
Maybe Brad Arthur experiments by playing Matterson at lock and resting Brown in patches. Matterson extra height, speed and ball playing ability is a huge asset.
Lastly as a Warriors fan I really fear the Eels forward back mainly because of the size of the boys. Paulo is 6’2”, RCG 6’4”, Lane 6’6”, Matterson 6’4”, Alvaro 6’3” and Evans 6’6”. That’s easily the biggest pack and all of these boys minus probably Paulo are in really good shape and can move quickly. Even the backs Blake Fergo Sivo those guys are going to smash you and play physical.