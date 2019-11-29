Eels star Mitchell Moses is hopeful Parramatta bosses will re-sign starlet Dylan Brown, urging the club to close a deal as rival clubs continue to show interest.

Several clubs are believed to be in the hunt for Brown, who is set to exercise his options on the league’s open market.

Parramatta has tabled a three-year extension to Brown that will last until the end of the 2023 season and remain confident of keeping the rising star, while Moses would look to speed up talks if he had his way.

“We need him,” Moses told Triple M’s Rush Hour with MG on Thursday.

“For us to be a good team, we need him in that six jersey.

“It’s scary to think he’s just 19 years old and to see what he did playing 10 games after a fractured back.

“If I was Parramatta, I’d be signing him tomorrow.”

Brown is one of several names that are currently holding discussions with the club for potential contract extensions, with hooker Reed Mahoney a key name for the Titans.

Gold Coast veteran Michael Jennings is also expected to sign on with the club, with a two-year deal including a player option for a second most likely to keep the centre when he returns from leave.

New chief executive Jim Sarantinos’ first test will be to land Brown, who is the clubs top priority.

Parramatta’s recent history of off-season moves has recently fallen under criticism, namely after letting valued prospect Stefano Utoikaman walk to the Tigers on a three-year deal from 2021.

Utoikaman is understood to have requested release from the final year of his contract, which the Eels denied.

Sarantinos is hopeful of keeping the clubs most exciting prospects.

“(Dylan’s) obviously a high priority for the club, but guys like Dylan and Reed and all our strong young talent, they’re a part of our future,” Sarantinos told AAP.

Brown’s stocks saw a monstrous increase following a promising 2019 campaign, leading to a number of rival clubs pressing their interest for the playmaker.

Cronulla, Canterbury, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Wests and the Warriors are all believed to be keeping tabs on the Auckland-born Brown.

Brown gained league-wide attraction in the build-up to his NRL debut when he was pitched a six-year deal by the Warriors earlier this season.

“When I get back to training I’ll definitely have a chat to him,” Moses said of Brown.

“I feel like I play my best footy with him and I feel he plays his best footy when I’m helping him out as well.

“I feel like we work really well with each other.

“I’ve been there, done that (with contracts) and it’s all about handling yourself and how you go about it and I’ll definitely give him some advice.”