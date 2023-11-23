The Wests Tigers bumper offer for Jarome Luai will reportedly swell to $4.5 million over four years when it goes in front of his management, potentially as soon as this week.

Luai, who only recently signed on with a new management company, is yet to re-sign with the Penrith Panthers despite being off-contract at the end of 2024.

That means the star five-eighth is able to negotiate with rival clubs, and has been able to since November 1.

That's no guarantee that he will leave the foot of the mountains, but it's believed the Panthers are nowhere near the Tigers' offer when it comes to money or contract length.

The Panthers have widely been believed to only have about $850,000 to spare for a Luai contract extension for each of the next two seasons.

While it was reported on Wednesday that the offer for Luai from Concord would be $4 million over an undisclosed time period, The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that the offer, which could be in front of Luai's management by Thursday afternoon, will be $4.5 million over 4 years, clocking in at just over $1.1 million per year.

That represents around $250,000 extra per year over the term of the deal for Luai if he makes the switch to the joint venture.

Penrith has remained internally, and indeed externally, confident over their ability to retain Luai, and the New South Wales State of Origin five-eighth's willingness to re-sign with the club where he has won three straight premierships.

But reports state Luai has told those close to him he is now seriously weighing up an exit from the foot of the mountains at the end of 2024 where he will play for a fourth premiership ring.

The widely outspoken five-eighth is also expected to be targetted by the Penrith Panthers, with both the Bulldogs and Tigers having ex-Penrith players on the books who could play a role in convincing Luai to make the switch.