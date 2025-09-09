Wests Tigers' centre Taylan May has confirmed his future, signing a two-year contract extension with the joint-venture.

The deal will see May remain at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season, and comes after he reportedly rejected a three-year deal.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier on Tuesday that May had turned down a three-year extension believed to be worth $1.5 million, instead favouring a shorter term deal.

The Tigers went back to the negotiating table and have now delivered on a two-year deal.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity the Tigers have provided me and the belief and faith that Benji and the coaching staff have shown in me,” May said.

"I've been able to live out a dream to play in the NRL alongside my brother, it's something that we'll both remember for the rest of our lives. I'm excited for that to continue and remain part of this group."

May returned to the NRL in the middle of this year on a train and trial deal with the Tigers after a stint out of the game following his time at the Penrith Panthers.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Tigers since making his return, fast becoming a permanent selection for coach Benji Marshall, and one of the club's most important players.

The centre had turned his back on interest from the South Sydney Rabbitohs to link up with Marshall's outfit, with the Tigers also having brother Terrell May as a starting prop.

The push for a shorter deal is likely to be a two-fold decision. On one hand, he believes his market value will naturally rise given his form and talent, but on the other, it's likely he has at least one eye on what the expansion sides will do to the player market.

The Perth Bears enter the NRL in 2027, and a Papua New Guinea-based side that is yet to be named is due to enter in 2028.

Coach Marshall confirmed he had been impressed with what May had delivered since joining the Concord-based outfit.

"We've been impressed with the way Taylan has come into our club. The work he is doing not only on the field but off it to become a better person is awesome to watch,” Marshall said.

“We're excited to see him get a full pre-season under his belt and know his best footy is ahead of him here at the Tigers.

“We're happy to have him and his family with us for the next two years."