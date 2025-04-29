In one of the most clear cut rounds of the 2025 NRL season to date, five players earned unanimous best on ground rights as Terrell May extended his lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.

May was one of the five players to record perfect marks in Round 8 as he turned in another barnstorming performance that must have him surely on the cusp of playing State of Origin.

He was joined throughout the weekend by Adam Reynolds, who mastermined Brisbane's demolition of South Sydney, Sandon Smith, who was phenomenal in the Sydney Roosters' Anzac Day win over the St George Illawarra Dragons, Eliesa Katoa for the Melbourne Storm, and Tom Dearden who came up with five try assists in North Queensland's big win over the Gold Coast Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Luke Metcalf for the New Zealand Warriors, Haumole Olakau'atu and Daly Cherry-Evans for the Manly Sea Eagles, and Hudson Young and Jamal Fogarty were all named as the man of the match by at least one judge.

May's perfect 20 means he now leads the MVP race after eight rounds by 17 votes ahead of Payne Haas, who landed fours from each judge during Round 8 to score 16.

Hudson Young and James Tedesco, who now sit third and fourth, did exactly the same for their respective clubs to be in fourth and fifth, while Jye Gray now drops to fifth after failing to score for a second consecutive week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impressive performances from William Kennedy and Patrick Carrigan see them heading in the right direction, while Clint Gutherson, Olakau'atu and Cameron Munster round out the top ten.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 8.

Apollo Projects Stadium NZW 26 FT 12 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

QLD Country Bank NQL 50 FT 18 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.