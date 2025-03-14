Losing 36-16 to the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night, the Manly Sea Eagles have suffered a significant injury blow with star representative fullback Tom Trbojevic and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans exiting the field before full-time.

Two of the club's best players, their potential loss would have major ramifications on the side heading into the next couple of weeks if they are sidelined for an extended period of time.

Speaking after the disappointing loss to the Warriors after a strong win against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 1, coach Anthony Seibold revealed that Cherry-Evans sustained a "back spasm" while fullback Tom Trbojevic suffered "tightness" in his left hamstring, per AAP.

"I think Chez had back spasm there, so we need to get him checked and Turbo had a bit of tightness," coach Anthony Seibold said post-match.

"We need to get both of those guys checked. I've only spoken to them briefly and I haven't spoken to the doctor yet."

It is understood that Cherry-Evans will likely be back on the field next week, while Trbojevic may require scans. The club's medical staff is set to make a decision on Saturday.