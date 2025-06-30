Months after claiming the 2025 SG Ball Cup premiership with the Sydney Roosters, a promising front-rower has been poached by one of the club's biggest rivals.

Following Mikey Nassar's decision to sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs, another member of the Roosters' 2025 SG Ball Cup premiership-winning team has been signed by another club.

Zero Tackle understands that the Manly Sea Eagles have signed talented front-rower Phillip Lavakeiaho.

Recently making his NSW Cup debut against the Canberra Raiders in Round 13, Lavakeiaho has spent this year playing in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competitions.

Still attending high school, Lavakeiaho is only 18 and has a bright future ahead of him.

A strong weapon in attack, especially near the try-line, he is also an aggressive defender and was named captain of the U17s New Zealand side at the back end of last year in a one-off match in the Gold Coast.

