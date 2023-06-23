The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an injury update on star fullback Tom Trbojevic, confirming he has suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Trbojevic left the field in the opening minutes of Game 2 on Wednesday and failed to return to the field after being seen in a sling on the sideline.

The injury occurred after he attempted a tackle on Broncos and Queensland fullback Reece Walsh as the NSW Blues scrambled in defence.

It was believed at the time the explosive nature of the injury would leave it as a significant problem for Trbojevic, and the club have now confirmed that news.

While the Sea Eagles confirmed the suspected injury, Trbojevic is set to see a specialist on Friday to learn more about the extent of the injury and how long he will be out for.

Although yet to be confirmed, torn pectoral injuries typically require months rather than weeks to recover from. This means he is highly likely to miss the rest of the NRL season this year. with a possible best case return timeline being around the 12-week mark.