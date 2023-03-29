The Manly Sea Eagles have been dealt a big blow for their game against the Newcastle Knights.
Looking to bounce back from their golden-point loss to the Rabbitohs last weekend, Manly will be without Josh Schuster according to the SC Whisperer on Twitter via @Davidsch26, who is Josh's brother.
According to the report, Schuster will miss the game with a corked quad. It is currently unknown how Schuster was injured or how long he will be out for.
The 21-year-old missed the opening game this season due to injury but returned for the past two previous games.
Alongside Daly Cherry-Evans he has set up three tries, one line-break and 83 running metres.
A former back-rower, Schuster is an explosive defender and is not afraid to get involved on the defensive end. This can be seen by his 92.5% tackle efficiency, whilst making 37 total tackles.
There have been no reports on who will replace Schuster in the team if he does sit it out on the sidelines.
Simple Weekes to half, Cherry Evans to five eighth….unless some clown at Manly would prefer WOODS to five eighth for experience….still bitter!