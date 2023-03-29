The Manly Sea Eagles have been dealt a big blow for their game against the Newcastle Knights.

Looking to bounce back from their golden-point loss to the Rabbitohs last weekend, Manly will be without Josh Schuster according to the SC Whisperer on Twitter via @Davidsch26, who is Josh's brother.

According to the report, Schuster will miss the game with a corked quad. It is currently unknown how Schuster was injured or how long he will be out for.

The 21-year-old missed the opening game this season due to injury but returned for the past two previous games.

Alongside Daly Cherry-Evans he has set up three tries, one line-break and 83 running metres.

A former back-rower, Schuster is an explosive defender and is not afraid to get involved on the defensive end. This can be seen by his 92.5% tackle efficiency, whilst making 37 total tackles.

There have been no reports on who will replace Schuster in the team if he does sit it out on the sidelines.