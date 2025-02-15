The Manly Sea Eagles face a nervous wait on forward Taniela Paseka after he suffered a shoulder injury during the club's first pre-season match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Taken from the field in the second half, Paseka is in doubt for the club's opening match of the 2025 NRL season after sustaining a suspected AC joint injury.

While the severity has yet to be determined or confirmed by the club, NRL Physio reports that a minor sprain would cause him to return quickly. However, a partial or complete tear would see him unlikely to play in Round 1.

"It's fine. He copped a bump on his AC, could have gone back, but it's a trial," Manly coach Anthony Seibold said via AAP.

"He'd done enough, he played 30 minutes which was all we wanted him to play. He's fine."

Appearing in 23 matches last season, Paseka is a lock to be in the Sea Eagles first-grade team if available and is one of the most consistent performers in the team's forward pack.

This saw him make his international debut for Tonga in the 2024 Pacific Championships at the backend of last season and earn a contract extension until the end of the 2029 NRL season.